Gemini model comes to P-MAX





Expanding and improving access to P-Max generation AI

AI innovation is delivering powerful results for advertisers. This allows creatives to build out their assets in the volume, speed, and variety they need to create more effective campaigns and engage consumers in the right way. Marketers and agency partners will continue to be at the center of the creative process, deeply understanding their customers and businesses and guiding AI with the right inputs to build meaningful creative that works.

In November, P-MAX announced the start of asset generation and image editing using AI. These allow you to generate even more text and image assets for your campaigns with just a few clicks. Asset generation is currently rolling out globally in English, with more languages ​​to be added. The image editing feature will be rolled out in the US in March, followed shortly thereafter by a worldwide rollout in English.

We also improved these asset generation capabilities using Gemini, Google's most capable AI model. P-MAX now has the ability to generate long headlines, and sitelink generation is coming soon. Both of these new features use the advanced inference capabilities of Gemini models to generate text assets.

Soon, you'll be able to use P-MAX to generate lifestyle images of people in action when you upgrade your image generation model to Imagen 2, which is compatible with Google Ads. Similarly, image editing also includes the ability to generate and add backgrounds in which characters appear. And what if you have an existing image that performs well? You can generate similar new options to further expand your creative ideas. Of course, advertisers have full control and can see all images proposed for their campaigns. Additionally, we do not allow the generation of images of named people, including celebrities or public figures.

Additionally, advertisers may not use P-MAX or asset generation to create content that promotes violence, misrepresentation, or other content prohibited by Google Ads' long-standing policies and guidelines for using generated AI. I can not do it. We also use mechanisms such as watermarking with SynthID to help identify images as being generated by AI. Imagen2 and SynthID are technologies developed by Google DeepMind.

As we continue to innovate responsibly, we will continue to improve these new generation capabilities for advertisers in accordance with AI principles and practices.

