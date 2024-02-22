Google pauses AI image generation of people to fix racial inaccuracies





After critics slammed Google's “woke” generative AI system, the company announced that it would be updating its Gemini tool's ability to create images of people to correct “inaccuracies in some historical image-generating depictions.” has been stopped.

Google's Gemini (formerly Bard) launched text-to-image generation this month. The problem appears to be that the system is creating ahistorical images of people in an attempt to compensate for biased gender and racial representation in AI.

Some of the strange results generated by Google Gemini and posted by users on social media include a racially diverse group of images depicting “German soldiers in 1943” shared by X user JohnLu0x. I was there.

Other historically unusual images produced by Google Gemini included a black Viking. A woman as a Catholic pope. Female NHL player. Google's founder is depicted as an Asian man. Non-white people in scenes from the Founding Fathers of the United States.

“We are already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation capabilities,” Google said in a statement early Thursday. While we do this, we will pause human image generation and re-release an improved version soon. ”

“We are aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions,” the tech giant said in a statement on February 22 after users reported errors. . “We are working to improve this kind of depiction immediately. Gemini Alimage's generation certainly generates a wide range of people. This is because people all over the world are using it. That's generally a good thing. But here it's beside the point.”

Critics slammed Google's corporate culture for the Gemini fracas. “The ridiculous images Gemini creates are not an anomaly. They are a self-portrait of Google's bureaucratic corporate culture,” computer scientist and investor Paul Graham wrote in a post on X. And Google's cash cow, search advertising, is one of the biggest the world has ever seen. ”

Right-wing commentator Ashley St. Clair framed the controversy in the context of the broader culture wars. “What's happening with Google's woke Gemini AI has been happening in the media and Hollywood for years, and anyone who has accused it of this has been called a racist and ostracized from society,” St. Clair said. wrote in a post to X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/digital/news/google-gemini-ai-image-racial-inaccuracies-nazi-soldiers-1235919168/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos