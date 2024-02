Consumers will splurge on experiences

Numerator has released its 2024 Vision Report, providing forward-looking insights into U.S. consumer trends in the year ahead. The market research firm identified four key trends for next year: challenges for retailers beyond income inequality, greater focus on physical health, a shift to private label, and further innovation in stores.

Pay attention to income disparity

Consumer spending in 2023 defied expectations, with households splurging on experiences like movies and concerts, according to Numerator.

The company also noted that 38% of all consumers said their biggest worry was personal finances, and that concern was even greater among low-income households (50%). Low-income households are already cutting back on bulk purchases due to legal implications for SNAP and student loans, with financial concerns up 6 percentage points from last year.

health and wellness

More than one in three consumers are prioritizing their physical health this year, a statistic that has increased by 13 percentage points compared to last year. The numerator noted that this consumption trend is universal across all incomes, generations, and ethnicities.

Consumers are almost twice as likely to prefer getting nutrients from food than from supplements, and more and more consumers are turning to weight loss innovations such as GLP-1 to reduce food consumption.

The rise of private brands

More than 79% of brands that increased sales in 2023 also increased prices, with consumers willing to pay less. Private labels are emerging as a winning solution, with $1 billion worth of unit share shifting to brands such as Great Value, Aldi and Kirkland Signature, Numerator said.

The research firm also noted other challenges in certain industries that may require flexibility from retailers in the coming year. Regarding gasoline and convenience, the company noted that although foot traffic to C-Store is normalizing, long-term trends in car ownership could change the situation. Multiple car ownership has decreased, with 3 in 10 households owning only one car (an increase of 3 percentage points). The company said consumers who own fewer cars may change their spending habits in stores.

retail tech innovation

From consumer promotions, 2024 will continue to be a year of further innovation.

More than half of the U.S. population uses mobile payments (such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay). Buy now, pay later adoption has increased by 4 percentage points over the past year as credit utilization rates are at their highest in two years.

Moreover, in just one year, generated AI has surpassed the adoption rate of both virtual reality and cryptocurrencies, and by 2023 more than 1 in 10 consumers will be experimenting with this technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.convenience.org/Media/Daily/2024/Feb/22/5-Numerator-Consumer-Trend-2024_Research The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos