Sharing the wealth of technology by Diane Coyle





Big Tech companies blatantly ignore the implicit social contracts that allow capitalist economies to thrive. It is time to establish the necessary institutional mechanisms to curb their market power and prevent the benefits of technological innovation from being monopolized by a privileged few.

Cambridge One of the defining economic challenges of our time is how to unlock the value created by breakthrough technologies that rely on vast computing power, such as generative artificial intelligence and recent innovations in biomedicine and manufacturing. The question is whether to distribute it to To improve living standards, the benefits of innovative technologies must be widely shared. But so far, these benefits have been monopolized by a few tech billionaires.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a prime example. Given Tesla's relatively modest profits and years of losses, many believe that Musk is not worth the $56 billion a year in compensation that the company's board tried to pay him in 2018. Nevertheless, the board argued that it needed this huge amount to incentivize Mr. Musk to remain with the company, but this argument is so baseless that a Delaware judge recently ruled that the board's incalculable The compensation package has been invalidated.

But Musk is far from alone. Other tech giants, such as Alphabet (Google's parent company), similarly lavish CEOs with high salaries and stock options in the name of retaining top talent. However, in reality, the actual contribution of star executives is often unclear. Notably, a classic 1991 study by Nobel Prize-winning economists Bengt Holmström and Paul Milgrom found that incentive wages have measurable outcomes and are implemented by a single worker. It is suggested that it only works for simple tasks. In these cases, compensation can be directly related to an individual's performance.

In contrast, the CEO's role is multifaceted, making it difficult to assess their individual contributions. But given that measures of CEO success, such as stock prices, are shaped by the joint efforts and chance of many employees, it could also be argued that they should be the last to receive financial incentives. Sho.

Additionally, Big Tech companies make huge profits by providing users with free services such as search and email while collecting users' personal data and copyrighted material to train their AI models. It reflects the market power achieved. In the absence of competitive checks, the quality of these services has gradually declined, in what author and technology activist Cory Doctorow describes as “ensitization.” At the same time, the negative effects of Big Tech's business model are becoming increasingly clear, from rampant misinformation and deepfakes to clickbait.

With the advent of generative AI, writers, artists, and other creative professionals find their livelihoods undermined by large language models exempt from the restrictions of copyright law, raising concerns about tech giants' market dominance. is increasing even more.

It doesn't have to be this way. In a recent essay, Massachusetts Institute of Technology economist David Autor argues that emerging AI technologies will complement the skills of human workers, especially those who don't typically receive incentive-based pay, such as nurses. claims that it is possible. Similarly, a study by his colleagues at Autors MIT, Erik Brynjolfsson, Danielle Li, and Lindsey Raymond, found that AI significantly increases the productivity of call center employees. Taken together, these studies suggest that generative AI has the potential to augment the work of creative freelancers, rather than replace it.

But systemic change requires more than individual effort. The overwhelming power of Big Tech companies requires government intervention to ensure that the value they create and extract through monopoly rents is distributed equitably to workers and consumers. While policymakers in the United States and Europe have rightly focused on pro-competition measures, such as examining the impact of big technology companies on the labor market, these measures are not enough.

To curb the market power of Big Tech companies and ensure that new technologies benefit everyone, governments must invest in developing digital public infrastructure. The concept of open standards technology stacks consisting of digital identification, payment systems, and data exchange platforms has gained attention in economic development circles in recent years, and such frameworks have the potential to also streamline the provision of public goods.

But achieving this requires a change in mindset. Although digital public infrastructure is typically seen only as a means of delivering government services to individuals, it has the potential to become a powerful platform that facilitates interactions between governments, businesses, and citizens. Ideally, publicly owned payment systems can process both business-to-business and person-to-person transactions across different jurisdictions.

Additionally, establishing a public digital infrastructure is critical to implementing certain policy measures, such as Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romers' proposal to tax digital advertising. Revenue from such taxes can, for example, fund waste collection and recycling efforts.

A thriving market economy works through a partnership between government and the private sector. Under this arrangement, companies are allowed to manage their own operations, provided they comply with the law, pay corporate taxes, and withhold taxes from their employees.

However, Big Tech companies have undermined this tacit agreement by exploiting various legal loopholes, compromising the quality of services, and routinely violating copyright laws to minimize their tax burden. I did. The time has come to establish effective and necessary institutional mechanisms to ensure that potentially transformative technologies benefit everyone, not just a privileged few. Masu.

