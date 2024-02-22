Google AI image generator Gemini creates historically inaccurate images





Google on Thursday said its AI models generate images of people after users complained that its Gemini AI was creating historically inaccurate images of people, including racially diverse Nazi-era German soldiers. It was announced that the function would be temporarily suspended.

The company said it is already working to address recent issues with Geminis' image generation functionality and will re-release an improved version soon.

A former Google employee shared Gemini images of an Australian woman and a German woman on X for generations, and wrote that it was embarrassingly difficult to get Google Gemini to acknowledge the existence of white people. In another query regarding pope images, one user shared a Gemini generation female pope and a black pope.

Another user, who identified himself as a Google research engineer, shared a post on X asking Gemini AI to create historically accurate depictions of medieval English kings, and received racially diverse images, including female rulers, and Gemini answered that they aim for historical accuracy and comprehensiveness. Other users pointed out that Geminis would avoid requests for images of white people, drawing reactions from anti-woke people online.

Google said Wednesday that it is aware of the issue and is working to improve this type of depiction immediately.

Google said in a statement that Geminis' AI image generation generates a wide range of people. This is generally a good thing because people all over the world are using it. But we're missing the point here.

Gemini product lead Jack Krawczyk addressed the model's inaccuracies Wednesday on He pointed out that it was possible.

As part of our AI principles, we design our image generation capabilities to reflect our global user base and take representation and bias seriously, Krawczyk wrote, and the company will continue to use unlimited He added that he will continue to work on the issue of prompts. There are more nuances in the historical context, so we'll make further adjustments to accommodate them.

Google added AI image generation to its Bard chatbot earlier this month and later rebranded Bard to Gemini. Bard was developed by Google in an attempt to compete with its OpenAI ChatGPT Plus. This allows users to generate images using the capabilities of his OpenAI image generator DALL-E 3.

But Geminis' stumble comes as OpenAI moves further forward with its new AI text-video generator Sora, announced last week.

Gemini said Thursday morning that it was unable to generate an image of the person, despite prompting from a Quartz reporter.

