Stimulating innovation: the role of private equity in the development of environmental technologies | Pictet Asset Management





The fight against climate change is gaining momentum among governments and consumers, with 92 per cent of global GDP now subject to net zero targets. But these promises cannot be achieved through behavioral changes alone. Much depends not only on the development of new technologies, but also on the implementation of existing ones. Adoption is an issue. Currently, the penetration rate of cleantech is too low.

However, there are grounds for optimism. The International Energy Agency estimates that most of the clean technologies needed to reach global net-zero targets by 2030 are already ready for market. Furthermore, the size of the environmental technology market is predicted to more than double from $4.9 trillion in 2020 to $12.1 trillion by 2030.

Figure 1 – Powerful technology

Percentage of total emissions reductions achieved through technology (new and existing) and behavioral changes compared to 2020

However, these technologies still require significant investment to reach their full potential. The Climate Policy Initiative estimates that to meet the world's declared climate goals by 2030, climate finance will need to increase by at least 590%.

This is a difficult goal, but a potentially rewarding opportunity for investors.

Investment in migration

In our view, there are five key areas where this investment can have the greatest impact:

Reducing greenhouse gases: Batteries and storage. Energy efficiency; low carbon/no carbon and carbon removal technology. The same goes for renewable energy technologies and services. Sustainable consumption: Agritech. food safety; supply chain optimization; And food tech. Pollution Control: Water Quality. air quality. Soil conservation. and waste disposal. Circular economy: sharing economy. recycling; resource efficiency; and bio-based materials. Enabling technology: Sensors and data capture. Semiconductor value chain. Design and engineering software. and green chemistry.

These solutions are already attracting investor interest, and we believe this opportunity is particularly attractive in the private market, especially as private companies are at the forefront of these technologies. Globally, the cumulative number of private environmental companies valued at more than $1 billion, known as unicorns, has increased 14 times since 2017. In comparison, the total number of unicorns has increased by only four times over the same period.

These soaring valuations are not surprising, given that private companies hold the lead in many areas of environmental technology. For example, an efficiency record for converting sunlight into electricity through commercial-sized panels was set in May by a private company in Europe. Private companies include some of the largest companies in the electric vehicle value chain and leaders in lithium-ion battery recycling. Investors who hold shares in companies operating in these sectors enjoy healthy returns.

co-investment approach

Of course, investing in private companies is not without risk. This is especially true in the environmental technology industry, where governments and regulators play a major role in shaping the competitive environment.

However, there is one area in private equity (PE) that offers investors some protection from such risks. It's a joint investment. Through this structure, a PE manager (known as a general partner, or GP) offers selected investors (limited partners, LPs) the opportunity to invest directly in a particular transaction.

Over the past 20 years, co-investment funds have raised more than US$175 billion. As PE continues to expand, co-investments are expected to increase as well.

For GPs, the main benefit of co-investment is that they can invest more in companies they find attractive (GPs are often subject to concentration restrictions, which limit the amount of capital they themselves can invest in a single company) .

For LPs, on the other hand, one of the main benefits of co-investment is direct access to high-quality private companies. Rather than investing in hundreds of companies through a fund of funds, a co-investment strategy is much more concentrated (typically he invests in 25-30 companies) while maintaining good diversification across GPs, countries and industries. company).

Another advantage is that co-investments are deployed much more quickly (typically over 2-3 years) than traditional PE funds of funds, which can take 6-7 years to reach full investment. That's the fact. Early adoption can help alleviate the problem embodied by the J-curve, the tendency for PE investments to report capital losses at the outset, before they generate profits. This is supported by his 30 years of co-investment experience with Pictet.

Finally, net returns are boosted by the fact that GPs typically offer co-investments without regular management (1.5 to 2.0 percent) and performance fees (20 percent). This is important in an asset class that tends to charge significantly higher fees than listed assets.

We therefore believe that co-investment can be an attractive route to invest in private markets in general and environmental pioneers in particular.

Reasons for optimism

By funding private sector innovation, investors will play a major role in putting the global economy on a sustainable footing.

History proves this.

Forty years ago, one of the biggest environmental concerns on Earth was the growing hole in the ozone layer. Activities led to the 1989 Montreal Protocol on the phasing out of ozone-depleting substances such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), and the broader Kyoto Protocol in 1997. With the help of investors, companies have developed a number of alternatives to CFCs.

Currently, stratospheric ozone levels are one of the few of the nine planetary boundaries that humans have not breached.

Technological innovation, supported by private finance, can help heal the planet and deliver healthy investment returns.

