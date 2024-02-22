OpenAI's Sora is scaring those who fear rapid advances in AI





A week has passed since OpenAI announced Sora. The company's new text-to-video generative AI model can transform short text prompts into stunningly realistic videos up to one minute long. The videos shared so far have been received as very impressive and a major leap forward in AI video generation (although OpenAI has not demonstrated a working model or released a technical report). (This is said with some reservations, taking into account the fact that there is no such thing). But today I dive into another line of reaction to Sora, and that is fear.

While discussions about accelerationism and doomerism continue outside the technology and AI community, many ordinary people are personally horrified by the rapid advances they see this technology making before their eyes. There is. This isn't a new reaction to AI, but the growth I've seen in AI seems to have reached a new level with Sora this past week. For example, while scrolling through TikTok's For You page, I saw video after video of regular users who don't usually post about tech news expressing their concerns about Sora and AI. One account I follow, which mostly posts about pop culture and pottery, stopped sharing how to make a succulent planter and lamented the announcement, saying, “I'm worried that AI will lead to the collapse of society.'' Is there anyone else who does, or am I the only one?”

“Rest in peace, reality,” one user replied.

I give humans five more years, another commenter said.

“I'm really scared to death,” another user wrote, and countless others echoed the same sentiment.

It's easy to see why. We know this technology can be used to deceive, create harmful deepfakes, generate and spread disinformation, and sow chaos. It is already happening and we are at a critical moment when democracy is at stake. These issues are perpetuated by social media platforms, which have already shaken up the entire world, and now generative AI is adding fuel to the fire. Perhaps even more importantly, technologies like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and now Sora are positioning us as more effective writers, visual artists, and filmmakers, allowing people to enjoy and It's about empowering yourself to express yourself and potentially engulfing the creative arts. We feel human. And what exactly do we get from this? Cheaper stock footage? AI-made movies? The creators of AI will certainly gain untold amounts of money and power, but for everyone else, what are the benefits and is it worth the cost? I don't know exactly.

The way tech companies do things doesn't help either. When OpenAI released ChatGPT, the collaborative, community-oriented approach to building AI that had existed for decades was completely ignored, and it was quickly replaced by clandestine development, rapid commercialization, shareholder demands, and It has been replaced by corporate lobbying, the pursuit of market domination and a $7 trillion valuation.

Top AI companies are now requiring employees to keep their achievements secret and, in some cases, ceasing publication of research papers altogether, disrupting the symbiotic relationship between the pursuit of profit and scientific discovery. Reid Albergotti wrote on Semaphore last week.

That doesn't mean there weren't commercial incentives before, and it doesn't take into account the passionate community of AI experts working to bring transparency and accountability to the field. But many everyday people are feeling the burn from the impact digital technology has had on their lives, society, the tech companies themselves, and the capitalist status quo as a whole. They don't feel technology is living up to their expectations, and tech companies are struggling to meet their basic needs while raking in record amounts of wealth (not to mention thousands of We're seeing people being laid off. People are already wary of tech companies putting profits ahead of their own interests, so even with increasingly covert development and lobbying efforts against AI and the companies that develop it, It doesn't increase trust.

It is important to point out that many new technologies were initially met with fear, but have since become accepted and even important in our lives. The introduction of electricity raised (legitimate) safety concerns and an overall anti-electrification movement. While the photo has been welcomed by some, it has received massive backlash in the art world. People saw it as a cheap shortcut to the true art of painting (sound familiar?). And while anyone reading this may have witnessed the emergence of video games and the reactionary concerns that they would foster mass violence and addiction, it is possible that those concerns are accurate. In fact, research suggests that the social and cognitive effects associated with the game have a positive impact, and the game has grown to be a massive $200+. A billion industry is bigger than the movie and music industries combined. Even the modern mirror, now an everyday household item, was widely feared when it first appeared, as it was thought to pose a moral threat to society by encouraging vanity. Many said the same about the front-facing camera and selfies.

Now that we have some historical background, let's talk about what's different this time. Because AI does feel different. The TikToker I mentioned earlier put it well when he said that he thinks we'll all wake up to a day in the coming months when we won't be able to tell the difference between fake and real online. In many ways, this is already happening, with people unable to distinguish between the best AI-generated images and real photos. In fact, electricity can be dangerous if not properly installed and maintained. Mirrors and photographs were unknown, but at least they reflected reality. Generative AI, on the other hand, distorts and deceives reality by design.

Over the past few months, I've seen discussions about how these generative AI tools don't allow you to do things that Photoshop or After Effects couldn't do. Photoshop is probably the closest agency to software that can distort reality, and its positive and negative effects are debatable. But I think it's becoming clearer by the day that these AI tools are much more powerful. More importantly, humans do not control the lasso tool, but rather manipulate reality through a black box. And importantly, while Photoshop requires serious time and skill to learn (of course, we now also offer generative AI tools), anyone who can write can use it almost instantly. Let AI tools create what you need.

As someone who has been covering AI for nearly 10 years, I've gone from having very few people around me even know what AI is, to seeing teachers out to lunch desperately trying to figure out how to use AI in their classrooms. It got to the point where I could eavesdrop on people sitting at tables, and I even received messages from family members expressing concern. I've had people ask me for explanations, and I've encountered fear of AI from ordinary people every time I swipe through social media.

Sora may not be available to the public right now, but the mere knowledge of its existence is already sending ripples of anxiety through society. Well, at least you can console yourself with the thought that, as AI accelerationists like to say, the AI-generated video you're watching now is going to be the worst AI-generated video you'll ever watch. Wait, why don't you look happy?

So, here's more AI news for you.

AI in news

Nvidia slashed its quarterly profit. The company reported that in the first quarter he earned $22.1 billion, and over the past year revenue has increased by 265%, and data center sales have also increased by 409%. This number exceeded Wall Street's expectations and once again proved that AI is a big driver for the company. The company's GPUs have proven to be a critical resource for companies looking to leverage generative AI and emerging LLMs. As Fortune's Will Daniel noted, Nvidia stock has led the S&P for the past year, enjoying a 10% gain yesterday following the results.

Chip maker Astera Labs files for IPO. “The timing is very intentional,” Matthew Kennedy, senior strategist at IPO research firm Renaissance Capital, told Reuters. Astera will go public.” The company had struggled, posting a net loss of $58.3 million in 2022, but reported a smaller loss of $26.3 million in yesterday's IPO filing. Astera Labs works with companies like Nvidia and Intel to provide semiconductor-based connectivity technology for AI.

Reuters reported that Reddit's content deal was made with Google. Jeremy mentioned reports of the deal in Tuesday's newsletter, but at the time it was unclear which tech companies were involved. Now, Reuters reports that it is Google, and that the licensing agreement that allows Google to train AI models on Reddit threads is worth about $60 million a year. Reddit is gearing up for his long-awaited IPO, joining a small number of publishers who have signed deals to make their content available to his AI products. For comparison, OpenAI has a deal with Axel Springer, the parent company of publishers like Politico and Business Insider, that is reportedly valued at about $10 million annually, which includes OpenAI Contains a success fee based on how much content you use.

Google is leaning into open AI with its new Gemma model. The new lightweight models, called Gemma 2B and 7B in homage to the company's flagship Gemini models, will be free for developers to use, tweak, and experiment with. The company has made it clear that these models are open regarding the availability of weights, but they are not open source in the traditional sense. As Jeremy wrote yesterday, up until this point Google had planted its model firmly in the proprietary camp in the openness debate around AI. The new model will compete with products such as Meta, Hugging Face, which have already published their AI products to varying degrees.

Eye on AI Calendar

March 18-21: Nvidia GTC AI Conference in San Jose, California

April 15-16: Fortune Brainstorming AI London (register here)

May 7th-11th: International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR), Vienna, Austria

June 25-27: 2024 IEEE Artificial Intelligence Conference (Singapore)

March 11-15: SXSW Artificial Intelligence Track in Austin, Texas.

AI's luck

Ryan Hogg says Morgan Stanley says semiconductor giant ASML is one of Europe's most overheld stocks, but it doesn't necessarily signal the beginning of an AI bubble

OnlyFans rivals are betting on lucrative virtual girlfriends Ryan Hogg as AI influencers earn secretive creators tens of thousands of dollars a month

Focus on AI numbers82%

Startup Inference.ai claims it's this cheap when compared to AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud. The company offers GPU cloud as a service, including the highly coveted Nvidia H100 and access to over 15 different Nvidia GPU SKUs, allowing customers to leverage AI without major infrastructure investments. It can be introduced. According to SiliconAngle, the company yesterday announced a new AI chatbot that will make this process even easier by taking the guesswork out of choosing the right GPU settings. Powered by generative AI, the chatbot asks simple questions in natural language about what the customer is specifically trying to build and suggests the best GPU setup for the customer's unique computing needs.

As we've written many times before, and as demonstrated once again by Nvidia's stellar earnings, GPUs are the hardware backbone of AI. And since the best ones are very expensive and hard to come by, GPU strategy should be a top priority in AI deployment. While Inference.ais' claims are certainly interesting, it's not the only company trying to enter the GPU supply chain. It competes with Lambda Labs, Run.ai, CoreWeave, and others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/02/22/openai-sora-terrifies-the-public/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

