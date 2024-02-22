OpenAI investigates ChatGPT malfunction – Spiceworks





OpenAI's ChatGPT exhibited erratic behavior for several hours and produced nonsensical responses to user queries on February 20th. ChatGPT responses contained multiple language combinations, gibberish, and information unrelated to the query.

On February 20, 2024, several ChatGPT users reported strange responses from OpenAI's popular chatbot, including repeating data, multiple languages ​​in responses, and data unrelated to the user's query. OpenAI has since posted an acknowledgment of the issue on its status page and said it is investigating the incident.

Users of the highly popular chatbot have witnessed various glitches. Some responses from the chatbot also used words from Latin and Old Spanish, which are considered dead languages. ChatGPT's responses typically mimic human speech, but problems are widely suspected in the algorithms that control the focus and creativity of responses.

See more: Reddit's strategic move lands $60M content licensing deal before IPO

OpenAI has reportedly fixed the issue and performance is back to normal. The AI ​​startup says it encountered a bug in a language processing operation where numbers are mapped to her LLM tokens during user experience optimization. We expect such problems to arise from time to time as AI explores patterns in data to infer what response to expect given a particular input.

This is not the first time ChatGPT has malfunctioned. Users have complained about unnecessarily cheeky or lazy responses from chatbots. The Italian government also claims that ChatGPT violates user privacy regulations. Although OpenAI promises to fix these concerns, the unpredictability of the dynamics of large-scale language models continues to raise concerns about the consistency and reliability of ChatGPT's operation.

What do you think about operational issues with AI technology? Let us know what you think about LinkedInOpens in a new window, XOpens in a new window, or FacebookOpens in a new window. We look forward to hearing from you!

Image source: Shutterstock

Latest news articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/artificial-intelligence/news/chatgpt-malfunctions-openai-investigates-technical-issue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos