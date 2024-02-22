Taco Bell will focus on chicken innovation in 2024





Taco Bell plans to introduce new menu items every five weeks in 2024, starting with the February launch of Chicken Cantina, Chicken Nuggets and Chicken Empanadas.

The Chicken Cantina menu includes five new items: Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla and Cantina Chicken Bowl. All Chicken Cantina menu items include oven-roasted shredded chicken seasoned with spices such as pasilla and other chili peppers.

The 2024 menu will also feature chicken nuggets, a rarity for a Tex-Mex-themed quick service restaurant (QSR).

QSR began trialling chicken nuggets on its menu in October 2023. At the time, Taco Bell chef Brett Paschalowski made headlines when he boasted that the nuggets were real white meat chicken, adding that you wouldn't find anything like that at McDonald's.

The new Crispy Chicken Nuggets are made with pure white whole chicken breasts marinated in spiced jalapeo buttermilk and then breaded.

Rounding out the new chicken offering are crispy chicken empanadas. It's slow-cooked chicken with garlic, tomatoes, and onions, and Monterey pepper jack, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese inside a crunchy pastry crust.

I've written before about how much I love empanadas, so I had to try these. It took a few minutes for it to cool down enough to eat after I ordered it, but it was delicious. I was initially skeptical about the ranch sauce served with the empanadas, but it paired perfectly with the spices inside. Will definitely order again.

Why chicken?

The new chicken products aim to attract more consumers during lunchtime hours and reach younger consumers.

We know you love us till midnight. Taco Bell CMO Taylor Montgomery declared at the Live 'M's Live event held just before the Super Bowl that she wants people to love us more than just late nights.

Back in 2022, Taco Bell CEO Mark King told investors to expect chicken innovation on the menu as part of efforts to attract more Gen Z consumers. Ta. (Gen Z clearly loves chicken. His KFC, also part of Yum! Brands, makes a similar rationale for its 2022 launch of Chicken His Nuggets.)

Personally, I’m so happy to see another brand put chicken at the center of their menu!

More chicken food service news:

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is currently the third largest company in the quick service restaurant category. QSR began testing chicken wings early last year and added the menu item permanently in November 2023.

Thanks to the chicken sandwich, Wingstop grew same-store sales by 18.3% in 2023. The company expects similar profits this year. Thanks to the chicken sandwich, Wingstop increased its same-store sales by his 18.3% in 2023. The company expects similar profits this year. Year. CEO Michael Skipworth told investors that 2.4 billion chicken sandwiches are served annually in the United States. So I think we've just scratched the surface.

