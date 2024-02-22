Crying with Apple Vision Pro is no laughing matter





However, the view from inside is amazing. That's really true. Like you, I'm surprised by this. The images are sharp and the spatial sound is so realistic that more than once I had to take off my headset to see if someone was at the door. While watching Life is Beautiful, Roberto Benigni marched across the space where my living room and dining room meet until (spoiler) the Nazis brought him back and shot him. I cried.

Tears welled up in my goggles and pooled on the soft edges of my face cushion. These tears never rolled down my cheeks. I was literally crying inside. When I removed the Vision Pro from my face, I noticed that the face computer sticker was wet. The inner lens had to be thoroughly wiped down with microfiber. In short, I hated it.

Fortunately, Apple is here to help, albeit not psychologically. Apple warns that the Apple Vision Pro and its battery are not actually water resistant. (Oops.) Keep your device and battery away from liquid sources such as drinks, oils, lotions, sinks, bathtubs, and shower stalls. Protect your device and battery from moisture, humidity, or wet weather such as rain. Snow and fog, the support page says. Not a single tearful word! or other body fluids. That's an incredible oversight.

I kept fighting. I used Cinema mode to watch comedy dramas that were never sad but always uplifting at the end. Thanks to Apple Vision Pro, I was able to sit alone in a surreal virtual movie theater and watch it in anamorphic widescreen format. Achievement unlocked: My headset was flooded. To be honest, I was starting to like this thing.

I texted two friends. Honestly, I'm starting to like this thing.

theater of pain

During my two-week trial period with Apple Vision Pro, I also tried out other apps. I tapped my finger in the air and sent an iMessage. I sent some voice notes. I swiped through my camera roll to capture a spatial photo. I FaceTimed a friend. Its most basic feature, the app's floating home screen that appears when you first log on, may have excited me the most.

Still, in my emotional pain, I wanted to decide if it was worth the $3,804.

I rented and watched “Eternal Memory,” an Oscar-nominated documentary about a Chilean couple battling Alzheimer's disease. As a meditation on personal and cultural memory, it's heartbreaking, but it occurred to me that since I'm streaming it from an expensive computer to my face, it's more or less what it is.

About an hour into watching the Norwegian movie The Baddest Man in the World (which doesn't look very sad from the trailer, but it's definitely where you'll end up), the left side of your lip went numb. I noticed that I searched for my face with the pads of his fingers. His entire left cheek felt like a different person. I texted the same two friends and I think his face was numb because of the Apple Vision Pro.

