John Imma's Rise in Technology

In celebration of Black History Month, Innovation & Tech Today is excited to spotlight the individuals who are breaking barriers and shaping the future of technology.

John Immer is a Nigerian-American entrepreneur and technology innovator. Making waves comparable to Elon Musk, John works behind the scenes with a pioneering approach. John secured executive roles at industry giants like Snap, Meta, Samsung, and Twitch, co-founded two companies, and successfully left the company before starting his current business. As his CEO of a startup, he recently secured $40 million in funding and has been thrust into the spotlight.

Below is my conversation with John. He discusses his own role in restructuring the tech industry, the influence of his Nigerian-American background, and which historical figures in Black history left a strong impression on him.

Innovation and Technology Today: Given the statistics regarding African American representation in the technology industry, how do you see your role as the changing face of this landscape?

John Imma: As I have progressed through the technology industry, my journey as an African American has evolved into a deeply personal mission to champion diversity. Each accomplishment along this path is more than just a professional milestone for me. It symbolizes hope and possibility and serves as a beacon for future generations. This is proof that the world of technology is accessible to everyone, regardless of background or skin color. This role of change agent is more than just a calling; its goal is to lay the foundation for a more inclusive technology environment in which all young dreamers can see themselves reflected.

I&T Today: As an African-American executive at companies like Snap, Meta, Samsung, and Twitch, what challenges have you faced?

Imma: Taking on executive roles at Snap, Meta, Samsung, and Twitch has presented many challenges, each one a lesson in resilience and leadership. Above all, it was vitally important to me to ensure that my voice was heard and that my seat at the table was not just given, but deserved.

For example, early in my role at Meta, I led a cross-functional team on a major project that was under intense scrutiny. The challenge was not only the complexity of the project, but also my leadership among veterans who were skeptical of my unconventional approach. By striving for excellence, encouraging open communication, and emphasizing each team member's unique strengths, we were able to not only succeed, but establish a new standard for collaboration within our company.

This experience wasn't just about securing a leadership position. It was about paving the way for those behind me and showing them that hard work, vision, and humility can break through the tallest walls. I acted as a role model, inspiring my team to not only meet but exceed expectations, aiming to create a culture of success and innovation.

I&T Today: How has your Nigerian-American background influenced your personality, work ethic, and approach throughout your career in technology?

Imma: My Nigerian-American heritage is a rich mosaic of values, beliefs, and traditions that have deeply influenced my personality and work ethic, and my constant pursuit of excellence and commitment to community and collaboration. It instilled in me a deep respect.

This dual heritage has influenced my disciplined and goal-oriented approach to life, especially how I begin my early morning quiet hours around 4-5 a.m. for clarity and planning. It's time to focus on developing strategies to achieve both immediate and long-term goals without the distractions of the day.

This routine is a testament to the values ​​of hard work, perseverance, and constant goal pursuit instilled in me by my heritage. This highlights my commitment to innovation and leadership in the technology industry, pushing the boundaries of what's possible and redefining what it means to lead with integrity and vision.

I&T Today: How do you see your role evolving in the coming years, both in the technology industry and potentially in fashion-related endeavors?

Imma: Looking to the future, I'm excited about the possibilities at the intersection of technology and fashion. I envision leveraging AI and other cutting-edge technologies to forge a new path to creating inclusive and personalized consumer experiences.

This is more than just merging two industries. It's about rethinking how we connect with each other, how we express our identities and how we celebrate our diversity. The prospect of mentoring the next wave of leaders and advocating for a technology industry that reflects the world's diversity fills me with an immense sense of purpose and anticipation.

I&T Today: As a barrier-breaker in the technology industry, what strategies and initiatives do you think are effective in promoting diversity and inclusion?

Imma: Achieving a more diverse and inclusive technology industry will require dedication, creativity, and action. Mentorship programs, inclusive dialogue, and fair employment practices are essential, but they're just the beginning. These efforts must be supported by a real commitment to change and a willingness to challenge the status quo. The satisfaction you get from seeing tangible progress and knowing that your actions are making a difference is unparalleled. It's about creating a tradition of empowerment and innovation where everyone has the opportunity to contribute and succeed.

I&T Today: Are there any particular figures in Black history who have inspired your career?

Imma: When I think about the influence of pioneers like Katherine Johnson and Mark Dean, I am filled with admiration and gratitude. Their story is more than just a historical footnote. They are a vivid reminder of the power of determination, intelligence, and courage in the face of adversity. They inspire me to persevere, to keep breaking barriers, and to never lose sight of the impact one individual can have on the world. Their legacy is a constant source of motivation and inspires me to strive for excellence and pave the way for others just like they did.

I&T Today: As we celebrate Black History Month, what message would you like to share with aspiring entrepreneurs, especially those from diverse backgrounds, who may face unique challenges in the tech industry?

Imma: As we celebrate Black History Month, my heart is filled with hope and encouragement for aspiring entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. Embrace your unique story. Because it is your most powerful asset. Use your own perspective as a lens to see challenges and opportunities. The path to changing the landscape of our industry will undoubtedly be filled with obstacles, but remember that by facing these challenges head-on, we can pave the way to a more inclusive and equitable future. Your journey, full of ups and downs, will inspire the next generation to dream bigger, aim higher, and achieve even more.

African Americans remain underrepresented, making up only 5.27% of technology professionals, 9.01% of engineers, and only 1.92% of leaders and C-level roles. Rooted in the experiences of a first-generation immigrant, John's journey embodies resilience and determination. His mantra, “Before I Die, I Want to Inspire” reflects his commitment to encouraging people of color to enter the technology field.

Take action/donate/support:

