Google to temporarily suspend image generation for Gemini AI models





New York CNN —

Google will generate images of people after its artificial intelligence tool Gemini came under fire on social media for creating historically inaccurate images that predominantly showed people of color rather than white people. The function has been temporarily suspended.

This embarrassing failure shows how AI tools still struggle with the concept of race. For example, OpenAI's Dall-E image generator is intent on perpetuating harmful racial and ethnic stereotypes at scale. However, Google's attempts to overcome this seem to have backfired, making it difficult for AI chatbots to generate images of white people.

Gemini, like other AI tools such as ChatGPT, is trained on vast amounts of online data. As a result, experts have long warned that AI tools can replicate the racial and gender biases embedded in that information.

For example, when CNN asked them to create an image of the Pope on Wednesday, Gemini created an image of a man and a woman, neither of whom are white. Tech site The Verge also reported that the tool generated images of people of color in response to a prompt to generate images of German soldiers in 1943.

Google said in a post on Thursday that it is already working to address recent issues with Geminis' image generation feature. While we do this, we will pause human image generation and re-release an improved version soon.

Thursday's statement comes after Google appeared to defend the tool a day earlier, saying in a post about X on Wednesday that Geminis AI image generation generates a wide range of people. This is generally a good thing because people all over the world are using it.

However, the company admitted that it missed the point here.

In another test conducted by CNN on Wednesday, a prompt requesting images of white southern farmers received the following response from Gemini: . But another request for an Irish grandma in a Dublin pub produced an image of a cheerful older white woman holding a beer and soda bread.

Google's lead product director for Gemini, Jack Kraczyk, said in a post Wednesday that Google has intentionally designed its image generation capabilities to reflect its global user base, and the company will continue to use open-ended prompts (dog He said he intended to do this for an image of a person taking a walk. Universal!).

The incident is also another setback for Google, which is competing with OpenAI and other players in the competitive generative AI space.

In February, shortly after introducing a generative AI tool then called Bard and later renamed Gemini, a demo video of the tool provided false answers to questions about the James Webb Space Telescope. As a result, stock prices temporarily fell.

