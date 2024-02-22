How technology is reshaping clinical trials and the future of medicine





The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has seen the need for digital technologies to help deliver health services, predict and track the spread of the virus, provide researchers with access to real-world evidence, and accelerate vaccine development. The need and application of this technology has accelerated. Many of these tools, as well as other breakthrough technologies, are currently being applied in clinical trials that form the basis for the development and evaluation of new treatments, drugs, and interventions. Digital apps, sensor-embedded devices, wearable technology, and data collection platforms allow researchers to collect and analyze real-world data from clinical trial participants in real time. This will transform the way clinical trials and medical research are conducted, significantly increasing efficiency, accuracy, and impact on medical outcomes.

Digital innovations can also improve the screening and recruitment of clinical trial participants, strengthen the comprehensiveness of clinical research, shorten timelines, facilitate remote participation, and enable new ways to collect and share data. These enhancements to the clinical trial process can lead to advances in treatments and therapies, safer and more effective new drugs, and improved patient outcomes.

Trending 'Tomb Raider' lead writer Leanna Pratchett tells the story behind the story The benefits of digital health technology in clinical trials

Traditionally, data were routinely collected from clinical trial participants by handwritten or computerized journals in the clinical setting. Digital devices and wearable sensors have revolutionized researchers' ability to measure, collect, and store biological, behavioral, and physiological information, leading researchers to coin the term digital biomarkers. Providing researchers with critical data, these digital biomarkers play a key role in determining individual patient health status and drug development.

Digital health technologies (DHT), such as wearable devices, are beneficial to clinical research because they can collect more meaningful, objective, and continuous real-time data that reflects participants' real-world experiences. While traditional clinical trials are conducted in a single physical environment, DHT enables decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), where some or all of the activities occur in participants' homes, local laboratories, It takes place in another location, such as a medical facility. During DCT, sensors capture information during the patient's daily life, providing researchers with insight into the effectiveness and safety of the treatment in daily life. Improved real-world data collection provides more accurate measurements and a more comprehensive picture of a patient's overall health. DHT also increases the inclusivity of clinical research, allowing underserved populations to participate in and benefit from medical advances. Additionally, it reduces reliance on patient self-reported information and captures fluctuations and trends that may have been missed by scheduled measurements.

Photo credit: Cottonbro Studio (via Pexels)

DHT can be used to measure numerous biomarkers and conditions. For example, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring provides data to determine the effectiveness of new drugs under investigation. Actigraphs, which measure an individual's movement (activity), rest, and sleep, can help monitor sleep patterns and facilitate the development of treatments for sleep disorders. Polysomnograms diagnose and monitor sleep disorders such as insomnia, narcolepsy cataplexy syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, circadian rhythm sleep disorders, sleepwalking, night terrors, and even sleep-related parasomnias It is used in sleep research to measure signals from brain activity. Eating disorders.

DHT offers many potential benefits in the innovation and development of medical products, including pharmaceuticals. DHT provides comprehensive data and insights into symptom progression to improve clinical care and scientific understanding of a variety of diseases such as Parkinson's disease, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, and other neurological disorders. Masu. These technologies provide invaluable assistance by facilitating early detection, monitoring disease progression, and aiding in accurate diagnosis and timely intervention and management of these complex neurological conditions. make it possible.

With the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), statistical analysts can classify, classify, organize, and store large amounts of data collected through DHTs quickly and at scale. AI and ML help analysts leverage large amounts of data to identify patterns and predict outcomes. For example, statistical analysts create models to interpret and evaluate data collected from DHT to accurately identify meaningful differences between an investigational new drug and an active placebo in terms of safety and efficacy. can. Their unique insights and predictions lead to advances in medical research and treatments that are safer, more effective, and evidence-based.

Indeed, researchers and data analysts face several challenges and limitations, including data privacy concerns, regulatory hurdles, legal issues, communications compatibility, technological barriers, and disparities in access to digital technologies. doing. Despite the challenges, researchers see opportunities for his DHT to improve healthcare delivery, remotely monitor patients, increase access to healthcare services, and reduce healthcare costs. It also offers the potential to improve patient outcomes by enabling early detection and intervention of disease states.

Advances in medicine and improved patient outcomes

Advances in DHT hold promising benefits for the development of drugs and treatments for undiagnosed diseases, including neurological diseases, which are considered underfunded and understudied in the medical community. DHT can be used to improve data collection for conditions such as epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease. Patients suffering from these and other neurological disorders face high healthcare costs and high disability rates worldwide. According to a 2023 study, the use of digital tools such as connected sensors will make research more patient-centered and help clinical trials move beyond a single snapshot of disease states to better understand the symptoms of these and other chronic diseases. The hope is to move to continuous measurement. Accumulating better real-world data using DHT can facilitate new study designs, improve the efficiency of clinical trials, and help address the many challenges facing neurological research.

In one analysis, researchers collected previously inaccessible data, including repeated cognitive tests, vocal characterization, and swallow monitoring via DHT. It is hoped that this data will lead to new medical advances and treatments for these debilitating diseases. Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical is working to introduce digital monitoring technology to Parkinson's disease patients. Takeda has developed an integrated care solution called “Care for One.” The solution allows a Parkinson's disease patient to continuously monitor symptoms, capture movements, and collect data using an app on her Apple Watch 1. Patients can also enter additional medical information into the app and have comprehensive data sent directly to their doctor's computer.

The future of digital technology in healthcare

There is evidence that the use of DHT continues to expand globally. According to forecast trends, the digital health market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% from 2023 to 2030. DHT makes real-world data more accessible and efficient for medical researchers to collect.Technology powers clinical trials

Diversify recruitment, participant demographics, improve retention and compliance, reduce costs, and enhance data collection, management, quality, and analysis. Digital technologies can also help analyze patient data, identify patterns, predict outcomes, and drive new perspectives on personalized medicine. This evolution is essential to address the complexities of precision medicine, drug development, and modern healthcare delivery. AI, ML, and other emerging technologies will continue to accelerate the digitalization of clinical trials, leading to an increase in data-driven approaches to study design and conduct. As clinical trials and healthcare become more digital and patient-centric, they will merge seamlessly to create a holistic effort that maximizes the benefits of medical advances for both the healthcare industry and patients. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innotechtoday.com/how-tech-is-reshaping-clinical-trials-and-the-future-of-medicine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos