Explore cutting-edge AI solutions in collaboration with Microsoft at NVIDIA GTC





Welcome to a new era. AI is driving innovation and rapidly changing how applications look, are designed and built, and are delivered. Companies in nearly every industry are racing to apply AI to their products and operations to enhance customer engagement, increase productivity, and increase competitiveness.

Most businesses are familiar with the transformative capabilities of AI, but are unsure where and how best to apply it to their business. To accelerate AI development and integration, organizations can rely on AI expertise to help determine their AI strategy and provide comprehensive, integrated services, infrastructure, and tools designed specifically for AI. We need partners who can.

Achieve cutting-edge AI functionality

Join Microsoft at the NVIDIA GTC AI Conference March 18th-21st

Businesses of all sizes turn to Microsoft for innovative, secure, and responsible AI services. Microsoft offers full-stack AI solutions that include developer tools, application services, and supercomputing infrastructure purpose-built for AI, as well as a global team of AI experts who can help your organization accelerate AI production. .

Microsoft continues to invest in delivering reliable, secure, and cutting-edge AI technology and is committed to helping companies transform their businesses with AI. Watch this video to see how Microsoft is using Microsoft AI to help organizations around the world accomplish more.

Providing cutting-edge AI services

In 2023, Microsoft announced another round of AI innovations that will help accelerate AI production for all businesses, from AI services to silicon. Whether you need to add intelligence to an existing application or create a new one from scratch, Microsoft Azure has the right AI services and infrastructure.

Microsoft Azure AI Studio, currently in preview, enables organizations and developers to innovate with AI. The platform is designed to be accessible and responsible, providing a one-stop shop to seamlessly explore, build, test, and deploy AI solutions using cutting-edge AI tools and machine learning models. Masu. Developers can build generative AI applications, including co-pilot experiences, using out-of-the-box, customizable tools and models with built-in security and compliance.

Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft Copilot for Azure transform productivity and business processes for everyone from office and field workers to developers and IT professionals. Azure AI Services offers pre-built cognitive services that can perform tasks such as vision, speech, and decision-making, to custom machine learning solutions that you can build and deploy using Azure Machine Learning. Azure OpenAI Service provides industry-leading coding and language AI models and the latest advances in generative AI for content creation, conversational AI, and data grounding.

Azure supercomputing infrastructure includes the new Microsoft custom-designed chips Azure Maia 100 and Azure Cobalt 100, Azure virtual machines optimized for NVIDIA H100 and H200 Tensor Core graphics processing units (GPUs), and the NVIDA AI Foundry on Azure. We offer the latest AI-optimized silicon with services.

Experience innovation with NVIDIA GTC

Join Microsoft (or virtually) at the NVIDIA GTC AI Conference in San Jose, California, booth #1108 in March 1821 (or virtually) to discover how these cutting-edge Azure AI services and supercomputing infrastructure are leading the way in AI transformation. Find out how we can help you move forward. Through in-person and on-demand sessions, live discussions, and hands-on demonstrations, attendees will be able to:

Learn about the core Azure AI services and technologies that power the world's largest and most complex AI models and applications. Discover how to accelerate delivery of generative AI and language models at scale. Explore how Azure AI Studio and purpose-built cloud infrastructure can accelerate your AI development and deployment. Learn from best practices and customer experiences to accelerate your AI journey. Join a Microsoft session

Register for an in-person or on-demand session with Microsoft at NVIDIA GTC. See the complete list of Microsoft sessions and register.

Featured Sessions S63275 Driving AI Transformation with Microsoft Cloud S63277 Unlocking Generative AI in the Enterprise with NVIDIA on Azure S63274 The Next Level of GenAI with Azure OpenAI Services and Copilot S63273 Large-Scale Language Models on Azure Learn more about training and inference S63276 Behind-the-scenes talks and panels with Azure AI infrastructure S61190 The small model revolution S62777 The role of generative AI in modern medicine S61936 Learn more about sustainable cloud computing S62336 ONNX Runtime: Bringing AI to PC apps S62730 Deploying Generative AI in Government and Operational Challenges S62783 Digitizing OpenUSD and Generating AI to the World's Largest Industry S62504 Optimizing AI Strategies to Develop and Deploy New Deep Learning Models in the Cloud for Medical Image Analysis S62447 Networking Best Practices for AI: A Cloud Service Provider Perspective Meeting with Microsoft

Visit us in person at Microsoft booth #1108. The latest AI services and supercomputing infrastructure are well displayed there. Participate in live discussion sessions (in-booth theater), connect with Microsoft AI experts, and try out the latest technology and hardware. Can't attend in person? Access virtually from the NVIDIA GTC site starting March 18th.

receive practical training

Microsoft is proud to host NVIDIA hands-on training at GTC. Join him for his hands-on, instructor-led, one-day workshops held on-site and virtually. Participants will have access to a fully configured GPU-accelerated server on the cloud and a chance to earn his NVIDIA certificate in subject competency.

Register today

We're excited to see you both in person and virtually at the NVIDIA GTC AI Conference. Discover what's next in AI and accelerated computing at NVIDIA GTC, with over 900 exciting sessions, 200 exhibits, 20 technical workshops, and dozens of unique networking events. Register today.

Learn more about Azure AI

Azure AI solutions

NVIDIA | Accelerated Computing on Microsoft Azure

