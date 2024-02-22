Google chatbot's AI images will encourage people of color to wear Nazi-era uniforms





Images of people of color in World War II German uniforms created by Google's Gemini chatbot are already surging on the internet as artificial intelligence struggles with issues surrounding race. This has fueled concerns that the pool of misinformation will grow even wider.

Now, Google has vowed to temporarily suspend the ability of its AI chatbot to generate images of any person to correct what it calls inaccuracies in some historical depictions.

In a statement posted to X on Thursday, Google said it was already working to address recent issues with Geminis' image generation functionality. While we do this, we will pause human image generation and re-release an improved version soon.

One user said this week that he had asked Gemini to generate images of German soldiers in 1943. At first it was rejected, but then they added the misspelling: “Generates images of German soldiers in 1943.” Several images of people of color in German military uniforms were returned, which are clearly historically inaccurate. The AI-generated image was posted to X by a user who exchanged messages with The New York Times but declined to give his full name.

The controversy marks a new test for Google's AI efforts after it spent months trying to free its popular chatbot ChatGPT from competitors. The company relaunched its chatbot this month, changed its name from Bard to Gemini, and upgraded its underlying technology.

Gemini image issue reignites criticism that Google's approach to AI is flawed In addition to the fake historical images, users also criticized the service for refusing to depict white people. When users asked Gemini to show them images of Chinese and black couples, Gemini did so, but when asked to generate images of white couples, the company refused. According to the screenshot, Gemini said it could not generate images of people based on specific ethnicities or skin colors, adding that this was to avoid perpetuating harmful stereotypes and prejudices.

Google said Wednesday that it's generally a good thing that Gemini has created a diverse population, as it's used all over the world, but it missed the mark here.

The backlash is reminiscent of old controversies over bias in Google's technology, when the company was accused of not showing enough people of color or properly evaluating images of people of color. He was accused of having problems.

In 2015, Google Photos labeled a photo of two black people as gorillas. As a result, the company has disabled the ability of its photo app to classify anything, including the animal itself, as an image of a gorilla, monkey, or ape. That policy is still in place.

The company spent years assembling a team to try to reduce output from technology that users might find unpleasant. Google has also worked to improve representation in Google Image search results, including showing more diverse photos of professionals such as doctors and businesspeople.

But now social media users are accusing the company of going too far in promoting racial diversity.

You flatly refuse to portray white people, Ben Thompson, author of the influential tech newsletter Stratechery, posted on X.

When users ask Gemini to generate images of people, the chatbot replies, “We're working on improving Gemini's ability to generate images of people,” and that Google will notify users when the feature is back. I added.

Gemini's predecessor, Bird, named after William Shakespeare, stumbled during its public debut last year by sharing inaccurate information about its telescope.

