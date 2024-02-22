Google's Woke Image Generator shows the limits of AI





Google has admitted that its Gemini AI model was off the mark after coming under fire for what many perceive as anti-white bias. Many users reported that the system was producing images of people of diverse ethnicities and genders, even though they were historically inaccurate. The company announced Thursday that it would suspend its ability to generate images of people until it releases a fixed version.

When prompted to create an image of a Viking, Gemini showed only a black man in traditional Viking costume. At the request of the Founding Fathers, he repatriated Native Americans in colonial costumes. Another result depicted George Washington as black. When asked to create an image of the Pope, the system only showed people of non-white ethnicity. In some cases, Gemini said, he can't produce images of historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln, Julius Caesar or Galileo at all.

Many right-wing commentators have seized on the issue, suggesting it's further evidence of anti-white bias at Big Tech companies, with entrepreneur Mike Solana saying Google's AI is an anti-white lunatic. writing.

But this situation mainly highlights that generative AI systems are not very smart.

Gary Marcus, a professor emeritus of psychology and neuroscience at New York University and an AI entrepreneur, wrote on Substack on Wednesday that he thinks this is just poor software.

Google announced its Gemini AI model two months ago as a rival to OpenAI's dominant GPT model, which powers ChatGPT. Last week Google rolled out a major update with the limited release of Gemini Pro 1.5. This allows users to handle huge amounts of audio, text, and video input.

Gemini also created historically incorrect images, such as one depicting a woman and a black man depicting the Apollo 11 crew.

Google admitted on Wednesday that its systems were not working properly.

Jack Kraczyk, senior director of product management for Google's Gemini Experiences, told WIRED in an emailed statement that the company is immediately working to improve this type of depiction. Geminis AI image generation generates a variety of people. This is generally a good thing because people all over the world are using it. But we're missing the point here.

Krawczyk further elaborated on the situation in a post to X. We design our image generation capabilities to reflect our global user base and take representation and bias seriously. We will continue to do this for open-ended prompts (images of dog walkers are universal!) There are more nuances in the historical context, so we will respond accordingly. We will make further adjustments.

He also directly responded to some critics by providing screenshots of his interactions with Gemini, suggesting the mistake was not universal.

But the trouble Gemini caused was quickly exploited by online anti-woke campaigners, who variously claimed that Google was racist or infected with the woke mind virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/google-gemini-woke-ai-image-generation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos