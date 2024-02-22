Google takes AI image generator offline for racially diverse historical images





Google has taken its image generator offline after it caused controversy by generating racially diverse historical photos.

In recent days, Google's Gemini AI system has been criticized for appearing to be programmed to generate a variety of images, even inappropriate ones. Users noticed that when they requested images of Nazi soldiers or U.S. Founding Fathers, they created images consisting mostly or solely of women and people of color.

Google announced it would take the system offline until the issue is fixed.

The company said in a statement that it is already working to address recent issues with Geminis' image generation capabilities. While we do this, we will pause human image generation and re-release an improved version soon.

The system was built to reflect the world's diversity, and it appears to have done so even when asked for historical images for which such diversity was inappropriate.

Google has previously acknowledged this issue and said that Geminis AI image generation intentionally generates a wide range of people, as Geminis AI image generation is used by people all over the world and should reflect that. In a statement, he acknowledged that the tool missed the mark here.

A statement from the company posted on X says it is working to immediately improve this type of depiction.

Geminis AI image generation generates a variety of people. This is generally a good thing because people all over the world are using it. But we're missing the point here.

Jack Krawczyk, senior director of Gemini experiences at Google, said in a post on X: “We are aware that Gemini exhibits inaccuracies in the depiction of some historical image generation and are working to correct this immediately.”

As part of our AI principles, we design our image generation capabilities to reflect our global user base and take representation and bias seriously.

We continue to do this for open-ended prompts (the image of a dog walker is universal!).

There are more nuances in the historical context, so we'll make further adjustments to accommodate them.

He added that this is part of a coordinating process to deploy AI technology and thanked users for their feedback.

Some critics say the tool woke up in the wake of the incident, while others say Google overcorrected to avoid repeating past incidents involving artificial intelligence, racial bias, and diversity. Some people point out that.

In the past, artificial intelligence systems created by companies like Google appeared to reproduce the racist nature of the data they provided. For example, in 2015, Google Photos was criticized for tagging black people as gorillas.

In recent years, there have been several examples related to technology and bias, including facial recognition software's difficulty in recognizing and mislabeling people, black faces, and voice recognition services' inability to understand accented English.

The incident comes amid an ongoing debate over the safety and impact of AI, with industry experts and safety groups warning that AI-powered disinformation campaigns could interfere with elections throughout 2024 and threaten people online. It warns that it is likely to be used to sow division between the two countries.

Additional reporting by agency

