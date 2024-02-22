Brazil's Zallpy Digital expands to North Texas, opens new U.S. headquarters at The Star in Frisco » Dallas innovates





Marcelo Castro, CEO of Zallpy Digital [Photo: Zallpy]

When Brazil-based Zallpy Digital sought a home for its first international office, it followed the stars to The Star. In Frisco, that is.

Founded in 2009, Zallpy provides custom software development, digital solutions, IT consulting, and outsourcing to businesses ranging from startups to global Fortune 500 brands including BMW. The company's strategic move to North Texas was facilitated by the Frisco Economic Development Corporation. The company noted that Zarpy was the first Brazilian company to locate at The Star in Frisco, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Zalpy CEO Marcelo Castro called the expansion “a strategic step to take advantage of new opportunities.”

“We chose Frisco for several compelling reasons,” he said in a statement, adding: “its strong local economy, its logistical advantages compared to Brazil, its high quality of life, “This includes a significant presence in the global technology market.”

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said the move underscores Frisco's “undeniable appeal as a magnet for innovation and foreign direct investment.”

“Frisco is a hub of innovation, and our new U.S. headquarters will fit perfectly into our ecosystem and provide additional global expertise to our thriving business community,” said Cheney. added.

Zallpy's US expansion aims to strengthen its “long-standing collaborative relationships” with customers in the US, UK, France and Germany. According to Frisco EDC, the company aims to increase foreign exchange revenue by more than 30%.

Plan to have over 1,000 employees by the end of 2024

For Zallpy, expanding beyond Brazil certainly makes sense. His 80% of customers consist of multinational companies from various industries. Frisco EDC says this broad international expansion puts the company on track to exceed 1,000 employees by the end of the year.

In addition to its new Frisco headquarters, Zallpy has three offices in Brazil, according to Frisco EDC. They include Zallpy Hub in Porto Alegre, ACATE in Florianpolis and Cubo in São Paulo, Latin America's largest innovation hub.

