PG&E identifies more than 20 climate technology solutions aimed at enabling a clean energy future





Written by Paul Doherty

PG&E announced it is considering more than 20 additional solutions stemming from its 2023 innovation acceleration efforts, including its inaugural R&D Strategy Report, Innovation Summit, and Pitch Fest.

PG&E's R&D Strategy Report details the 67 challenges PG&E has identified in building a clean energy future for Northern and Central California. Following the publication of the report, PG&E will host its first Innovation Summit in July 2023, drawing from a variety of sectors to engage and collaborate with PG&E leaders and subject matter experts on the current state and future needs of our energy system. More than 3,000 people gathered.

Following the Innovation Summit, PG&E solicited 628 applications from innovators and received proposed solutions to 67 challenges. PG&E evaluated all applications, selected 60 proposals, and asked those innovators to pitch their solutions directly at his September 2023 Innovation Pitch Fest.

We have a mission to provide safe, affordable and reliable energy to all our customers during the energy transition and beyond, which requires us to develop and deploy energy innovations faster. Mike Delaney, vice president of utility partnerships, said: and innovation, PG&E. PG&E is a place to scale innovation. Our partnerships with energy innovators have a direct impact on bridging the gap between today's energy system and California's clean energy future.

Advances in climate technology solutions

As a result of the pitch fest, PG&E has identified more than 20 additional solutions to further explore or demonstrate in 2024. This also includes PG&E's recently launched Electricity Program Investment Charge (EPIC) 4 portfolio of emerging technology projects. The solutions PG&E is considering are aimed at addressing needs across the energy system and are offered by the following companies:

Electric car

Eaton Gridtractor itselectric New Sun Road Valmont Industries WeaveGrid

gas

C-FER Technology Onboard Dynamics TrellSense

Integrated system planning

Camlin Energy Future Grid General Electric Infravision Palantir Technologies

Supply and load management

Underground

Biosirus CivilGrid General Electric Parsons Corporation SAM Companies Okonite Company

Forest fire

Future Grid Treeswift Ubiquia

The above list includes eligible Pitch Fest solutions that are in the pre-commercial/early commercialization stage or require leveraging significant PG&E R&D in commercialized solutions. There are no fully commercialized solutions of interest listed from Pitch Fest that are being evaluated through the traditional utility process. Additionally, PG&E continues to re-evaluate the other 568 applicants who were not invited to Pitch Fest and is selectively adding more innovative solutions in addition to those identified at Pitch Fest. We are continuing to investigate.

PG&E's strategy and needs, available technologies and solutions continue to evolve over time, and 2024 will see new ways to collaborate with PG&E through our continued innovation acceleration efforts.

To learn more about PG&E's R&D strategy, read the PG&E R&D Strategy report and watch recordings of all sessions from Innovation Summit 2023. To contact PG&E and get involved, visit www.pge.com/innovation. To learn more about PG&E's portfolio of upcoming EPIC projects, view the EPIC 4 Public Workshop presentation available at www.pge.com/EPIC.

