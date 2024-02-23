Google's efforts to lecture us on diversity go beyond AI





The future is here. And it turned out to be very racist.

As the New York Post reported yesterday, Google's Gemini GI image generator aims to do a lot of things. But historical accuracy is not among them.

When you ask the program to provide images of the country's Founding Fathers, the AI ​​returns images of Black and Native American men signing what appears to be a version of the U.S. Constitution.

At least it's more accurate than the published image of the Pope. Requesting an image of one of the holy fathers resulted in an image of a Southeast Asian woman being provided, among other things. Did anyone know?

This may surprise some people. wrong.

A few years ago, I went to Silicon Valley to find out what was going on at Google Images and other companies.

Because Google images already caused a very specific type of bias.

When I typed in gay couples and asked for an image search, I found lots of happy gay couples. Ask about straight couples and you'll get images of gay couples.

It was the same no matter what orientation you wanted to see a happy couple.

When I asked for images of black couples, I found a lot of happy black couples. If you ask for a white couple, you'll find a black couple, or an interracial couple. Many of them are homosexual.

When I asked people in Silicon Valley what the hell was going on, they told me this is called machine learning fairness.

The idea is that we humans are full of implicit biases, and as a result, machines need to spit out unbiased images.

However, the machine was clearly very biased. Much more so than the average human being.

What became clear to me was that this was not a machine operating in isolation. Machines were distorted by human intervention.

I checked again today and Google Image Search is still doing the same trick.

If you search for “black couples” on Google Image Search, you’ll see black couples, but if you search for “white couples,” you’ll see mixed-race couples and even black couples.

If you ask for images of gay couples, you'll find lots of happy gay couples. When you ask straight couples, the first question that comes up is whether straight couples should really identify this way. The second photo is captioned, “Queer lessons for straight couples.”

Shortly after, I received an older gay couple with the tag, “Advice to Straight Couples from a Long-Term Gay Couple.” And a photo with the caption, “Gay couples have less tension in their marriages than straight couples.”

Again, if you search for gay couples, none of this will come up. Then you will get what you asked for. You won't be bombarded with photos and articles telling you how straight couples are better than gay couples.

It's almost as if Google Images is trying to force us to do something.

The same goes for race.

Ask Google Image Search to show you photos of black couples and you'll get exactly what you're looking for. happy black couple. As it happens, all of them are straight.

But if you ask that same engine to display an image of a white couple, two things will happen.

There are tons of images available of black couples and mixed-race couples, and who would have guessed a mixed-race gay couple?

Why is this important?

Firstly, because it is clear that the machine is not devoid of bias. They are positively filled with it.

Technologists seem to want to teach us all a lesson. It assumes that we are all homophobic white bigots in need of re-education. What an insult.

Secondly, it literally gives a completely false image of our present. Now, thanks to the addition of Google Gemini, we can sometimes be given a completely false image of the past.

But the interesting thing about the past is that it is not the present. When we learn about the past, we learn that it is different from the present. We often look at how things really were and learn from that.

How was it after that? what are they doing now? And how do they compare?

Forging or completely altering the past deprives us of the opportunity not only to understand the past but also to understand the present.

Google has announced that it will seek to suspend Gemini. The main reason for this was a backlash against the cheerful diversity of Nazi soldiers.

If you search for Nazi officers, you'll find that there were black Nazis in the Third Reich. Did anyone know?

While Google Gemini overcomes that small hurdle, it may discover that it's not just the Gemini program that's rotten, but the whole thing.

Google is changing everything about America and the West's past.

I think you should stop doing that.

There's an old joke told in the Soviet Union, but it also seems alarmingly relevant to America in the age of AI. “The only thing that is certain is the future.” The past keeps changing.

Democrats will burn everything to get Trump

Last week's treatment of Donald Trump reminded me of a scene from the great movie A Man for All Seasons.

The zealous young lawyer is eager to prosecute, and Sir Thomas More tells him that he assumes that the young man will abolish all the laws of England in order to catch the devil.

The young lawyer said, “Yes, for that I will abolish every law in England!”

To which Moa replied, “Oh?” And when the last law is nullified and the devil turns against you, when the laws are all flat, where will you hide?

Trump's prosecutors are certainly demonizing him. But have they really thought about this recent move?

Now that this precedent has been set, what does this mean for other real estate developers?

Is it unheard of in this city for developers to exaggerate property values? What about foreclosures and de facto forfeitures of assets?

On a larger scale, who do people think is running for high office in this country now that total financial destruction is the latest weapon in the prosecutor's arsenal?

Sometimes the cost of acquiring a demon is too high. And I'll come back to you.

