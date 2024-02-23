Google to pause Gemini AI image generator after inaccurate images





Key Takeaways Google has shut down the image generation capabilities of its artificial intelligence service Gemini after users complained about historically inaccurate output. The controversy began earlier this week when Gemini responded to prompts like “Founding Fathers” and “German soldiers in 1943” with images like this: The blunder comes at a bad time for Alphabet as the company looks to drive growth in advertising and corporate partnerships through its AI products.

Alphabet (GOOGL) subsidiary Google on Thursday temporarily suspended some image generation features in its Gemini suite of artificial intelligence (AI) services. The outage comes after users published a number of historically inaccurate images generated by the service this week.

The controversy began earlier this week when Gemini responded to prompts like “Founding Fathers” and “German soldiers in 1943” with images that included people of color. Google said it is aware of the issue and is addressing it.

“We are working to improve this type of depiction immediately,” the company said in a post to X on Wednesday. “Geminis AI image generation actually generates a wide range of people. And people all over the world are using it, so that's generally a good thing.” But you're missing the point here.

“As part of our AI principles, we design our image generation capabilities to reflect our global user base and take representation and bias seriously. We will continue to respond to open-ended prompts. (images of people walking their dogs are universal!),” Jack Krawczyk, Google's senior director of Gemini products, said in a separate post about X.

Gemini's image generation functionality has been paused until a fix is ​​made, but other applications in the AI ​​suite will continue to work, including the chatbot of the same name (previously named Bard). Nevertheless, this debacle comes at a particularly inopportune time for the tech giant, which continues to grow its AI offerings.

On Wednesday, Google launched Gemini Business, expanding its AI services for Google Workspace customers and introducing a new generation of AI models called Gemma. When Alphabet released its fourth-quarter results at the end of January, CEO Sundar Pichai said AI would be a key driver of future advertising and corporate partnership growth.

