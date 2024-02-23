Google Pay app will be shutting down on June 4th





Google announced today that it is discontinuing the Google Pay app in the United States. This means everyone needs to download and launch the Google Wallet app. Said to be a move to simplify the payment app experience, the Google Pay app will lose virtually all functionality starting June 4, 2024.

Starting June 4th, you won't be able to manage your Google Pay balance or send peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. However, the Google Pay website will continue to be available to manage your funds after June 4th. Here are Google's top two things you need to know about what's happening on June 4th.

What you need to know Manage your Google Pay balance from the Google Pay app until June 4, 2024: Until June 4, 2024, use the U.S. version of the Google Pay app to view your Google Pay balance and manage your bank account. You can send money to. After June 4, 2024, you'll still be able to see your funds and send them to your bank account from the Google Pay website. Learn more about sending money with Google Pay. Changes to peer-to-peer payments: Starting June 4, 2024, you will no longer be able to send, request, or receive money from others through the U.S. version of the Google Pay app.

If you're like me, you might be using Google Pay to send money to friends, so keep an eye out for June 4th. You will no longer be able to do this within the Google Pay app. We currently don't have his P2P payment system within Google Wallet, so we don't know what's going on there at the moment. So maybe we're all going to Venmo?

Someone please contact the people killed by Google so we can start carving new headstones.

