After AT&T customers suffered massive outage, carrier announces service has been restored





Early Thursday morning, customers of numerous U.S. mobile phone service providers reported outages and other service issues, according to the website Downdetector.com, which tracks such reports. So far, AT&T has had the most, with tens of thousands of customers telling Downdetector they don't have service.

T-Mobile, Verizon, UScellular, and Consumer Cellular customers also reported problems, although in far smaller numbers. T-Mobile and Verizon told CBS News that while their networks are up and running, some customers may experience problems when trying to contact people on other networks.

According to Downdetector, reports of AT&T outages appear to have started around 4 a.m. ET, then tapered off about two hours later, then increased again to about 60,000 by 11 a.m. ET. Ta.

AT&T announced early Thursday that some customers were experiencing an outage, but the cause was not disclosed. The company urged customers to use Wi-Fi calling until service is restored. Other providers, including Verizon and T-Mobile, said their networks remained operational but some customers may have encountered problems connecting to AT&T's service.

However, by 3:10 p.m. ET Thursday, AT&T announced that the issue had been resolved.

“We have restored wireless service to all affected customers,” AT&T said on its website. “We offer our sincere apologies to them. Maintaining connections with our customers remains our top priority and we are taking steps to ensure they never experience this again in the future.”

Officials: Do not call 911 to test your cell phone

Earlier in the day, some officials urged people not to call 911 to test whether their phones worked.

“Many 911 centers across the state are inundated with calls from people trying to find out if 911 is working from their cell phones. Please don't do this at all,” Massachusetts State Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter). I wrote it.

Similarly, the Chicago Department of Emergency Management and Communications issued a similar message to local residents, saying those who actually need to call 911 should use a landline or call a friend or relative who uses a service other than AT&T. I pointed out with an X that you should find out and ask. give them a call.

Some municipalities have had difficulty responding to 911.

The San Francisco Fire Department said in a post to The San Francisco 911 Center is still operational.”

In North Carolina, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told X at 3:15 a.m. ET, “This morning we became aware of a nationwide outage impacting AT&T cell phone customers. Customers were temporarily called 9-1. -1 cannot be reached. The call center's 9-1-1 call receiving functionality has experienced an outage. Service should be restored soon.”

And in Florida, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office sent an email at 6:43 a.m. ET saying, “We are currently receiving text messages to 911 from affected AT&T users. If you are unable to exit, please text 911.” . ”

SEPTA, the transit system serving Philadelphia and its suburbs, said in a statement: “Due to AT&T's communications failure, some trains may be delayed, but all trains are on or near schedule. It's running,” he said.

AT&T outage

As of 8 a.m. ET Thursday, Downdetector had more than 60,000 reports of service issues from AT&T customers. Most of the complaints centered on issues with cell phone and wireless service.

According to Down Detector, the areas with the most power outages were Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Louisville, Miami and San Antonio.

verizon

Verizon said in a statement to CBS News that some customers experienced problems calling or texting people using another carrier early Thursday, but the network Said it is working properly. He continues to monitor the situation, he said.

T-mobile

A T-Mobile spokesperson said there were no outages and the network was operating normally.

“Downdetector may reflect issues our customers were having trying to connect to users on other networks,” the spokesperson said.

US Cellular

US Cellular also told CBS News that its network is operating normally.

“However, we are aware of the disruption that may impact US Cellular customers attempting to roam or call customers of another carrier,” the company said in a statement. mentioned in.

How to turn on Wi-Fi calling

If you don't have cell phone service, you should still be able to make calls using wireless Internet access. AT&T recommends this to its customers.

To turn on Wi-Fi calling on your iPhone,[設定],[電話]and then[Wi-Fi]Click on the call. Apple says you may need to verify or enter your address for emergency services.

While viewing Control Center, you'll see “Wi-Fi” in the status bar. This means using your home or office's wireless Internet service to make calls.

Google says that to enable Wi-Fi calling on an Android smartphone, you need to open the Phone app and tap “Advanced settings.” Then tap Calls, then Wi-Fi Calls. According to Google, if your phone doesn't have that option, it means your carrier doesn't offer it.

What does SOS mean on the phone?

Some customers reported seeing an “SOS” message on their iPhone.

Apple says this can occur when cell phone service is not widely available, but it will notify you that your phone will continue to work for emergency calls.

More from CBS News

