Dr. Shore discusses the efficacy of olaparib and abiraterone in HRR+ mCRPC

In this video, Neil D. Shore, M.D., discusses the importance of the study: The efficacy of olaparib (O) plus abiraterone (A) versus placebo (P) plus A in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients (pts). The PROpel trial, presented at the 2024 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in San Francisco, California, studied mCRPC with a single homologous recombination repair gene mutation (HRRm). I did. Mr. Shore is the U.S. Chief Medical Officer for Urology/Surgical Oncology at GenesisCare USA and Director of the Carolina Urology Research Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Video transcript:

We considered a gene-by-gene analysis. When we started PROpel (NCT03732820), we had a 14 gene change HRR, homologous recombination repair, and mutation panel. It is based on PROfound (NCT02987543). So we analyzed 14 genes approved by the FDA. Among all comers, nearly 30% had HRR mutations. The most common HRR mutations were BRCA2 and BRCA1. BRCA2/BRCA1 ratio [was] Approximately 90% [to] Ten%. ATMs were very common as well as CDK12. PALB2, RAD54L, FANCL, BARD1, BRIP1, [and] RAD51B. These are less common.

When looking at the three most common genetic alterations, we focused on the rPFS benefit as well as the OS benefit, which we illustrated in sub-analyses and forest plots that are part of the poster. First and foremost, as mentioned above, in all patients, PROpel showed an overall rPFS benefit, which was clearly statistically significant. Therefore, we met the primary endpoint of the study. As related to overall survival, there was also a benefit beyond 7 months at the overall survival data cutoff (third analysis). If we break this down to BRCA mutations, BRCA2 and BRCA1, and then ATM and CDK12, and look at these single genetic changes, BRCA clearly has positive findings for rPFS and OS. This is what's on the poster, where there's a clear positive trend for the combination of olaparib and abiraterone, abiraterone acetate, prednisone, and placebo, with a clear benefit for these three major genes in the overall pool, which is 30% of HRR positive mutations. is shown. . Remember, 70% of our patient did not have the mutation, yet the PROpel study was successful in his primary endpoint of rPFS. When we examined many single genes such as CHEK2, PALB2, and RAD, [and] FANCL, their prevalence is so low that we could not really draw any important conclusions.

Another very important demonstration in this study was when we looked at BRCA patients, for example, when we looked at the PSA50 response, it was over 93% for BRCA patients versus 41% for ABI/placebo. . For ATM patients, PSA50 is 70% or higher. In patients with CDK12, the PSA50 for this combination was approximately 83%, whereas the PSA50 for ABI/placebo was only approximately 62%. So that's always important. One of the things that many of us said was that we wanted to be able to combine meta-analyses of other studies that used comparable genetic profiles of these mutations. [where] The prevalence is very small, so see if you can draw additional conclusions.

This transcript has been edited for clarity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urologytimes.com/view/dr-shore-on-the-efficacy-of-olaparib-plus-abiraterone-in-hrr-mcrpc

