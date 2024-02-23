Critics say Final Fantasy sequel is 'fun to play'





By Tom Richardson BBC Newsbeat

Square Enix's Final Fantasy Rebirth explores the history between hero Cloud Strife (front row, right) and villain Sephiroth (left).

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is praised as a “masterful recreation of a classic” in the game's first review.

The 2020 Final Fantasy 7 Remake sequel is the second part of a trilogy based on the popular 1997 original.

The PlayStation 5 exclusive is praised for its improvements over its predecessor.

However, some critics have warned that it will take players dozens of hours to get through the vast amount of content in the game.

Released on the original PlayStation, Final Fantasy 7 introduced many Westerners to Japanese role-playing games and gave the gaming world one of its most beloved characters.

And in Rebirth, players will once again resume their roles as the spiky-haired mercenary Cloud Strife and his teammates, including Aerith, Tifa, and Barret.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier called Rebirth a “stunning recreation of a classic,” calling it “a great game to play and watch, with a stunning soundtrack, confident script, and tons of fun activities.” It's also fun.''

Michael Higham of IGN.com gave the game a score of 9 out of 10, calling it “a best-in-class action RPG full of exciting challenges.”

Ian Harris of Games Radar said the game is “a second act that meaningfully improves on the past and points the way to a final chapter that promises plenty of twists and turns.”

And Ed Nightingale of Eurogamer called Rebirth “a messy but lovable toy box of games” in a 4 out of 5 review.

Some reviewers have complained that the game's performance mode, which prioritizes smooth visuals over graphical details, results in a “blurry” experience, and this criticism was echoed in a recent demo version.

All-New (Open) World Square Enix, Cait Sith is one of the original characters returning in FF7 Rebirth

One thing all reviewers agreed on is that FF7 Rebirth is a huge game.

When BBC Newsbeat spoke to the series' lead developer just before the Tokyo Game Show last September, director Naoki Hamaguchi said the main game would take 40 to 50 hours to complete.

But when you add in side quests and optional content, he said you could “easily” accumulate more than 100 hours.

Reviews seem to back this up, with IGN saying it took 82 hours to complete the game, including the main story and a ton of side content.

And in a five-star review, Video Games Chronicle called Rebirth “an extremely fun road trip that will give you hundreds of hours of play.”

The game's plethora of mini-games also keep players occupied, and in the tradition of Final Fantasy, there's Queen's Blood, an addictive card game that will keep you occupied for hours.

Some sites, such as Eurogamer, have said that the game can feel “bloated” when there's too much to do, but for most people that was a minor complaint.

Spoiler Alert Square EnixSquare Enix and fans have high expectations for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The original Final Fantasy 7 is famous for containing one of the most devastating developments in gaming history.

I won't spoil it here, but after the 2020 remake made some tweaks to the original story, fans wondered if the developers would leave that famous moment alone.

Naturally, developers have begged reviewers and streamers to ban any spoilers, and none of the major sites are releasing much information.

Some critics were unsatisfied or “confused” by the final few hours, in which Rebirth's iconic scenes are revisited, but they were not satisfied with the game's story, performances, and each character's back story. There was a lot of praise for the attention.

Will FF7 Rebirth be exclusively available on PS5? Square Enix Like other Final Fantasy games, Rebirth is packed with wacky activities.

Console exclusivity has been a big topic lately, with Microsoft revealing four Xbox exclusive titles coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

And PlayStation Studios' Helldivers 2, released simultaneously on Sony consoles and PC, was a huge success.

But what about the revamped FF7 game on Xbox? We're not holding our breath.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase previously said Newsbeat Rebirth was “developed and highly optimized for PS5.”

And the trailer for the game states that the game may arrive on other formats starting May 29, 2024, hinting that it will follow the remake and eventually come to PC as well. It's more likely that you are.

But Final Fantasy 14's open beta has started on Xbox this week – 10 years after its initial release on PS4.

Rebirth launches on PS5 next Friday, so you won't have to wait a decade to play it.

