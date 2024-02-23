Scientists freeze positronium atoms with a laser





Parab Ghosh Science Correspondent

CernLisa Gloggler was one of the people who built a complex laser system to cool positronium atoms.

It's extremely rare, typically existing for only 142 billionths of a second.

Positronium can generate enormous amounts of energy. It could shed light on the “antimatter” that existed at the beginning of the universe, and studying it could revolutionize physics, cancer treatment, and even space travel.

But until now it has been almost impossible to analyze this elusive material because the atoms are so mobile.

Scientists are now thinking of a workaround: laser freezing.

“Physicists are crazy about positronium,” said Dr. Ruggero Calavita, who led the study at the European Organization for Nuclear Research in Cologne, near Geneva. “It's the perfect atom to do antimatter experiments on.”

“Now the entire field of research is unblocked.”

So what exactly is positronium?

It is a so-called exotic atom, composed of both matter and antimatter, and is indeed very rare.

Matter is what the world around us is made of, including stars, planets, and ourselves.

Antimatter is the opposite. It was produced in equal amounts when the universe was created, but now it only exists in nature for a fleeting moment, and very little of it occurs naturally in the universe.

According to Lisa Gugler, discovering why there is now more matter than antimatter in the universe, and therefore why we exist, will give us a more complete picture of how the universe evolved. The new theory will go a long way, says Lisa Gugler. She is a doctoral student working on a project.

“Positronium is a very simple system. “It's made up of 50% matter and 50% antimatter,” said PhD student Lisa Gugler. “She hopes that if there is any difference between the two, it will be easier to see than in more complex systems.”

One of the first experiments that can be done with frozen positronium is to see if its antimatter part obeys Einstein's general theory of relativity in the same way as the matter part.

The diagram below shows what makes positronium so unique.

The matter that makes up the world around us is made up of atoms, the simplest of which is hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe. It consists of positively charged protons and negatively charged electrons.

Positronium, on the other hand, consists of an electron and its antimatter counterpart, the positron.

It was first detected by American scientists in 1951. However, because it is the lightest known atom, it has been difficult to study because the atom moves around a lot.

But cooling slows down the atoms, making them easier for scientists to study.

Until now, the lowest temperature of positronium in a vacuum was about 100°C. The Cern team has now lowered the temperature to more than -100 degrees Celsius using a technique called laser cooling. It is a difficult and complex process that involves irradiating atoms with laser light to suppress their shaking. The study was published in the scientific journal Physical Review Letters.

Positronium still needs to be frozen to around -260°C before it can be used for research, but Professor Michael Charlton, a positronium expert at Swansea University, said the laser approach could give researchers a way forward. It is said that he brought it. Current breakthrough.

He told BBC News: “This is a very encouraging first step. It opens the door and allows us to see the light on the other side, ushering in a new era of positronium physics.”

CernPositronium is created and cooled in Cern's antimatter factory

And the Cern Group is not alone in its quest for frozen positronium. His group at the KEK slow positron facility in Tokyo is about to publish similar results.

This elusive material has become a scientific race involving other groups around the world because of its potentially huge practical benefits. When an electron and a positron combine, a huge amount of energy is released. This can be used to create powerful so-called gamma ray lasers.

interstellar travel

Applications include medical imaging, cancer treatment, and even some talk about it as a way to propel spacecraft at near the speed of light, making interstellar travel possible in the distant future.

The research was conducted at the Cologne antimatter factory, which recently produced and stored the largest amount of antimatter hydrogen atoms in the known universe.

Last year, another team tested whether antihydrogen reacts differently to gravity by observing whether it falls up or down when it falls. They found that they fall down, but they don't yet know if it falls at the same rate as regular hydrogen.

Follow Pallab on X, formerly known as Twitter

