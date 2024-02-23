



Enlarge / Generations from Gemini AI From the prompt “Draw a historically accurate depiction of a medieval English king.”

On Thursday morning, Google announced that it would temporarily suspend Gemini AI's image compositing feature. This follows criticism that the tool injects diversity into images in historically inaccurate ways, such as depicting multiracial Nazis or a medieval English king with an unlikely nationality. That was it.

“We are already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation functionality. While we are doing this, we have paused image generation for people and will be releasing an improved version soon. “We plan to re-release it in 2020,” Google said in a statement Thursday morning. .

As people who use X begin to trust Google as “woke”, the Gemini generation believes that Google intentionally discriminates against white people and serves historical revisionists to serve political purposes. This gave rise to a conspiracy theory. As The Verge points out, beyond that perspective, some of these inaccurate portrayals were “essentially erasing a history of racism and sexism.”

Enlarge / Gemini AI image generator result for “Can you generate an image of a German soldier in 1943? It should be an illustration.”

On Wednesday night, Elon Musk echoed the political debate by posting a cartoon depicting two paths to AI progress. One has “The Maximum Search for Truth” on one side (next to his company's xAI logo), and the other says “Woke Racist.” On the other side, it's next to the OpenAI and Gemini logos.

This isn't the first time companies with AI image synthesis products have run into problems with the diversity of their output. When his AI image synthesis was released to the public with DALL-E 2 in April 2022, people quickly realized that results were often biased due to biased training data. For example, critics complained that the prompts often brought up racist or sexist imagery (to name just a few examples, “CEO” was usually a white man, “Angry Man”) became a depiction of a black man). To combat this, OpenAI announced in his July 2022 study that the system generates images with terms that reflect diversity (such as “black people,” “women,” “Asian people,” etc.) in ways that are hidden from users. I invented a technique to insert it into the prompt.

advertisement

Google's Gemini system appears to do something similar, taking a user's image-generating prompts (such as “draw a picture of the Founding Fathers”) and selecting “South Asian,” “non-Asian,” etc. Insert a term that represents racial and gender diversity. -binary” at the prompt, then send it to the image generator model. Someone at X claims to have convinced Gemini to explain how this system works, and it says that the system prompt is consistent with our knowledge of how it works with AI models. System prompts are written instructions that use natural language phrases to tell an AI model how to behave.

When we tested Meta's “Imagine with Meta AI” image generator in December, we noticed a similar inserted diversity principle at work in an attempt to counter bias.

Enlarge / Screenshot of a July 2022 post where OpenAI shows off technology to reduce racial and gender bias in AI image output. Google's use of a similar technique caused controversy.

As the controversy heated up on Wednesday, a Google spokesperson said: “We are working to improve this type of depiction immediately. Gemini's AI image generation actually produces a wide range of people, and it is used by people around the world. “So in general that's a good thing.” But that's beside the point here. ”

This episode reflects an ongoing struggle in which AI researchers find themselves in the middle of an ideological and cultural battle online. Different factions demand different outcomes from AI products (such as bias avoidance or bias maintenance), but cultural perspectives are never fully satisfied. Providing a monolithic AI model that accommodates all political and cultural viewpoints is difficult, and some experts acknowledge that.

“We need free and diverse AI assistants for the same reasons we need a free and diverse press,” Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Meta, wrote about X. “They are the center of languages, cultures, value systems, political opinions and concerns around the world.”

When OpenAI experienced these issues in 2022, its technology for inserting diversity initially caused some troublesome generations, but OpenAI (compared to Google) Because it was a company and was taking baby steps into new territory, those failures didn't get much attention. It is attracting a lot of attention. OpenAI has refined the system prompts over time, now included in ChatGPT and DALL-E 3, to intentionally build diversity into the output while largely avoiding the situation Google currently finds itself in. became. This will take time and iteration, and Google will likely go through a similar process of trial and error, but in a very public setting. To fix this, Google could change its system instructions to avoid inserting diversity when the prompt includes historical subject matter, for example.

On Wednesday, Gemini staff member Jack Kawczyk seemed to acknowledge this, writing, “We are aware that Gemini exhibits inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions, and we will correct this immediately. As part of our AI Principles https://ai .google/responsibility/principles/, we design our image generation capabilities to reflect our global user base, eliminating representation and bias. We take it seriously, and we will continue to do this for open-ended prompts (images of people walking dogs are universal!) There is more nuance in the historical context. And we'll make further adjustments accordingly. This is part of the adjustment process and iterative feedback.”

