Equity facility to foster defense innovation





The newly launched Defense Equity Facility (DEF) is a private equity and venture capital fund for European companies developing innovative technologies using dual-use components within the European Union. The aim is to strengthen this over the next four years.

The facility was launched by the European Investment Fund (EIF), part of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, and the European Commission's Directorate-General for Defense Industry and Space.

The facility is made up of €100 million from the European Defense Fund and an additional €75 million from the EIF to expand investment capacity.

“Together with DEF, we are taking the first steps to improve access to finance for the defense sector. This initiative will send a positive signal to the market and stimulate private investment that supports defense innovation. European Commissioner Thierry Breton said.

By mobilizing approximately EUR 500 million in additional private investment, the facility aims to contribute to the EU's defense and security objectives by strengthening the technological competitiveness of the defense sector.

DEF also aims to foster the development of an ecosystem of private funding, thereby focusing on technologies with dual-use potential, including both civil and defense applications. This approach is reflected in the EIB Group's policy, which explicitly excludes investments in arms and weapons.

This new funding opportunity will be accompanied by capacity building activities to support managers in the development and management of their funds.

The facility plays a key role in improving access to financing for innovative mid-sized companies, including start-ups and SMEs in the EU's defense and security sector. According to the EIB, these companies often face challenges in securing sufficient funding for research, development and commercialization activities.

The facility will provide financial support to the industry by providing equity investment and mobilizing private investment, enabling companies to bring their dual-use innovative technologies to market.

“Our partnership with the European Commission under the European Defense Fund is an important milestone in our efforts to drive investment and innovation in areas of strategic importance for Europe,” said EIF Deputy Chief Executive Officer Roger Hebnis says.

“This partnership will further strengthen Europe's defense capabilities in the face of new geopolitical challenges and in an increasingly interconnected world,” said EIB Vice President Chris Peters. I am.

“DEF will contribute to the objectives of the EIB’s Strategic European Security Initiative and play a key role in promoting cutting-edge technology.” [to bolster the] EU defense and security, confirming that this strategic area is a priority for the EIB Group. ”

The facility is part of the European Council's December 2023 commitment to strengthen the EIB Group's support for European security and defence, under the Strategic European Security Initiative, launched in 2022 and updated in June 2023. This is completely in line with the call for

Through this initiative, the EIB has committed €8 billion in financing over the next five years to support investments that strengthen Europe's security.

The EIB Group underlines the EU Bank's commitment to supporting the safety and security of European citizens, noting that it is providing more funding than ever before.

Projects eligible for funding include areas of cybersecurity, space, military mobility, critical infrastructure protection, and other dual-use investments.

