Philips launches LumiGuide imaging technology





More than 100 years after the discovery of X-rays, Philips is revolutionizing medical imaging. His LumiGuide, powered by Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) technology, allows doctors to use light instead of X-rays to navigate inside blood vessels.

[Its] Andres Schanzer, a vascular surgeon at Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., said this is certainly one of the most exciting changes he has seen in imaging throughout his career.

In late 2023, LumiGuide was first used to treat patients at Maastricht University Medical Center in the Netherlands, followed by the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the United States. Developed in close collaboration with clinical partners, his LumiGuide will initially be available at leading aortic centers of excellence performing complex aortic repairs in the United States and Europe.

LumiGuides' radiation-free technology has the potential to bring revolutionary benefits to complex aortic surgery. In vascular surgery, doctors often use instruments such as guidewires and catheters to perform endovascular procedures, such as through the femoral artery. This is also called an endovascular procedure. For decades, clinicians had to rely solely on her x-rays to guide devices within blood vessels. But while X-rays can cause harm, they can also do good. In addition to potentially harmful radiation, X-rays can only produce 2D black and white images. As physicians move toward much more complex endovascular procedures, such as aortic aneurysms, repair cases take more time, resulting in increased radiation doses for patients and clinicians.

LumiGuide uses light reflected along optical fibers in a guidewire to generate 3D, high-resolution, color images of off-the-shelf catheters and other devices inside a patient's body from any angle and in multiple views in real time. To do. This means doctors know which direction their device is facing and can see where it needs to go. All this navigation he can do without X-rays.

“The more you can see, the faster and more confidently you can treat,” said Dr. Atul Gupta, chief medical officer of Image-Guided Therapies and Precision Diagnostics at Philips and an interventional radiologist. Essentially, LumiGuide is a 3D human GPS system.” It is powered by light.

Philips, which has been working on this technology for the past few years, has already been able to produce promising research results around the world. After limited release to nine aortic centers, more than 900 patients underwent surgery at one institution and historical cohort comparisons showed that complex aortic surgery times decreased by 37% and radiation exposure (DAP) A 56% decrease was shown. X-ray.

LumiGuide only works with compatible Philips intervention systems such as Azurion and is a second generation solution using FORS. LumiGuide is built on insights, data, and clinical feedback from the first-generation device used in nine centers and incorporates new time-saving features. Instead of doctors manually registering devices to image-guided therapy platforms, LumiGuide aims to use AI-based recognition to register guidewires, further reducing procedure times while increasing accuracy. All the doctor needs to do is check the wire registration.

Professor Geert Willem Schlink, vascular surgeon at Maastricht University Medical Center, who performed the first surgery using LumiGuide, said: This AI-based semi-automatic registration is extremely fast and accurate, even in the presence of stent grafts. It is especially useful when a device that is guided into the patient's body during a procedure needs to be re-registered.

As a next step, LumiGuide will enable Philips and its clinical partners to collect more clinical data on performance in existing facilities in preparation for making the solution available globally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/Digital-in-Healthcare-News/philips-unveils-lumiguide-imaging-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

