Stay motivated to be your best with the all-new Samsung Galaxy Fit3 – Samsung Newsroom India





With an all-new design, Galaxy Fit3 helps users work out smarter, understand their health better, and enjoy an enhanced connected experience.

Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today launches Galaxy Fit3, its latest fitness tracker that popularizes Samsung's advanced health monitoring technology and inspires everyone to feel their best and adopt a healthier lifestyle. announced. Galaxy Fit3 is Samsung's latest wearable device, featuring an aluminum body with a wider display, allowing users to view their 24-hour health and wellness data, from daily workouts to restful sleep, directly from their wrist. You can track it.

In this new wellness era, users want a more comprehensive understanding of their health, and Samsung is committed to providing advanced health monitoring tools to help users navigate their wellness journey. said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India. Our newest fitness tracker, Galaxy Fit3, underscores our commitment to providing accessible resources that promote everyday health and inspire everyone to be their best selves.

A durable and compact tracker with a larger and more stylish display

Galaxy Fit3 is designed with an aluminum body and a 1.6-inch display that is 45% wider than its predecessor, making it easier to see detailed information at a glance. Galaxy Fit3 is lightweight, sleek, and has a comfortable fit, making it perfect for 24/7 use. With a long battery life lasting up to 13 days, users can easily incorporate Galaxy Fit3 into their lifestyle. Personalize your tracker and make it more stylish by choosing your favorite watch face from over 100 presets or setting your own photo as the background. Users can also easily mix and match bands with one-click buttons to complement their fashion and daily life.

Know your health indicators day and night

Samsung has always prioritized sleep for better health, using advanced sleep monitoring tools to help users understand their patterns and build healthier habits. This commitment is also reflected in the Galaxy Fit3. Users can also track their sleep patterns, detect snoring, and monitor blood oxygen levels for more detailed readings while comfortably wearing Galaxy Fit3 all night. Based on personal sleep patterns, Galaxy Fit3 provides personalized sleep coaching with meaningful insights that help users more intuitively understand their sleep and make positive changes.

During the day, Galaxy Fit3 allows users to monitor their daily activities. Users can track his 100+ workouts anytime, anywhere, and easily review their exercise records to stay motivated to reach their goals. Galaxy Fit3 has waterproof and dustproof performance equivalent to 5ATM and IP68, so you can enjoy outdoor activities in various environments. Galaxy Fit3 gives users a deeper understanding of their overall health by providing health metrics including heart rate and stress levels.

Stay safe and connected with the Galaxy ecosystem

To provide users with a safety net, Galaxy Fit3 has added new safety features such as fall detection and emergency SOS. If an abnormal fall is detected, Galaxy Fit3 allows users to immediately call emergency services and receive timely medical support. In case of an emergency, you can immediately send an SOS just by pressing the side button 5 times.

Galaxy Fit3 users can also access a suite of features within the connected Samsung Galaxy ecosystem to enhance their wearable experience. Users can use Galaxy Fit3 as a controller on their wrist, as well as a remote control for their smartphone's camera when taking photos or setting timers with the camera remote, as well as playing and controlling media on connected devices. You can also. For a seamless experience, modes can be automatically synced between Galaxy Fit3 and a paired smartphone when users don't want to be disturbed or are getting ready for bed. If you misplace your smartphone, the user can easily find it using the Find My Phone feature on his Galaxy Fit3 and vice versa.

Price and availability

Galaxy Fit3 will be available from February 23rd on Samsung.com and major online and offline retailers.

galaxy fit 3

Color Price Gray, Silver, Pink Gold INR 4999 Multibank Instant Cashback INR 500

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/in/stay-motivated-to-be-your-best-with-all-new-samsung-galaxy-fit3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos