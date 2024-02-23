



Indian-American U.S. presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday said the chatbot's text-to-image generation capabilities were marred by controversy over the inaccuracy of some historical image generation depictions, Google said on Friday. called its latest AI deployment, Gemini, a “global disgrace.” ”

The 38-year-old called Google's AI chatbot “blatantly racist” and accused the company of “programming to crush employee incentives.”

Vivek Ramaswamy said of social media platform “The people working at Gemini were definitely aware of that.” They were wrong to be so overtly racist, but they probably kept their mouths shut because they didn't want to get fired like Damore. ”

“These companies program their employees with broken incentives, and those employees program their AI with the same biases,” he added.

Earlier, Tesla and xAI CEO Elon Musk also criticized AI chatbots. “I'm glad Google is going all out with AI image generation, because their insane, racist, and anti-civilization program is clear for all to see.” I wrote this in a post on my old Twitter.

Google's take on Gemini

Earlier today, Google suspended the image generation feature of its Gemini AI chatbot, acknowledged its inaccuracies, and promised to re-release an improved version of the feature soon.

We immediately worked to improve this depiction. Geminis AI image generation generates a variety of people. This is generally a good thing because people all over the world are using it. But we miss the point here,” the Mountain View, California-based company said in a statement about X.

In a separate post, Google confirmed that it had temporarily suspended Gemini's image generation feature and said it was working on resolving the issue. We are already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation capabilities. “While we do this, we will pause human image generation and plan to re-release an improved version soon,” Google added.

What is a controversy?

Perpetuating racial and gender stereotypes is nothing new for artificial intelligence-based image generators, but Google's attempt to bring diversity to the issue went a little too far.

Google's AI chatbot was embroiled in controversy over its image generation capabilities soon after its launch. Social media platform X came under fire for a post criticizing Gemini for being “too woke” in producing historical images. The situation worsened over time, with users complaining that the AI ​​chatbot did not recognize the presence of white people.

“It was difficult for even Gemini to acknowledge the existence of white people, as the chatbot gave valid answers to white people's images of black people, but refused to give images of happy white people,” said several users. said.

Published: February 23, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

