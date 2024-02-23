NASA invites media to talk with Artemis II lunar crew and recovery team





WASHINGTON , Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Media will be invited to speak with four Artemis II astronauts on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Naval Base San Diego, California. The crew is scheduled to fly around the moon next year as part of NASA's Artemis program, making them the first astronauts to orbit the moon in more than 50 years.

A Navy helicopter flies over NASA's test Orion spacecraft and personnel involved in training activities in the Pacific Ocean in July 2023 in preparation for Artemis II. A NASA team, including the Artemis II crew, and the Department of Defense are training off the coast of San Diego this month to prepare astronauts and Orion for recovery upon its return to Earth.Credit: NASA/Kenny Allen

NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense demonstrate the procedures and hardware needed to rescue NASA astronauts Reed Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen. In order to do this, he is training with his crew in the Pacific Ocean. A 10-day, 685,000-mile journey to the far side of the moon and back.

The flight was the first crewed mission under NASA's Artemis program and will test NASA's Orion spacecraft life support system, which will be needed for future lunar missions.

Attendees will view hardware related to the training, including a test version of Orion aboard the USS San Diego, and speak with officials and other Department of Defense officials responsible for safely transporting the crew and capsule after the training. be able to. Mission.

Media interested in participating should RSVP to the Naval Base San Diego Public Affairs Office by 4:00 PM PST on Monday, February 26th. [email protected] or call 619-556-7359. The exact time of the event, scheduled for the afternoon of February 28, is subject to the conclusion of testing activities.

Under Artemis, NASA will establish the foundation for long-term scientific exploration on the Moon, landing the first woman, first person of color, first international partner astronaut on the Moon, and returning to Mars for the benefit of humanity. Preparations will be made for manned exploration. all.

Learn more about NASA's Artemis II mission below.

Source NASA

