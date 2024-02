Ferrari recognized as the only team implementing new F1 innovation | F1

Ferrari is the only team to introduce innovative ideas into their cars during F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

What caught my eye in the paddock was the design around the SF-24's engine cover.

F1TV technical expert Sam Collins said Ferrari had been experimenting with this design for the engine cover fins.

Ferrari is tinkering with the mounts around the TV camera housing.

It is slightly twisted as it emerges from the bodywork. Ferrari is the only team to do that.

I think that's a small area to exploit.

That's something Ferrari has been working on quite a bit in this part of the car.

There's a reason the aero rake they were running is sculpted around the bodywork – because they've got some really interesting new bodywork on the Halo end.

You can see it sticking out from the side of the back of Halo.

This is a very interesting area of ​​development for all teams. Something no one has ever done before.

A small section just behind the Halo is lowered and has a slight twist at the bottom. It blends into the rest of the bodywork.

It's a really nice design. The Halo itself is made of very strong titanium, so it has an aerodynamic purpose rather than a structural purpose.

But it's all about the details that come after.

The concept, created by Ferrari technical director Enrique Caldir, follows Red Bull's 2023 car (although Red Bull itself has now distanced itself from the concept).

The SF-23 features a large undercut where the front of the sidepod used to be.

According to F1.com's Mark Hughes, this was created by lowering the side impact bar at the bottom of the cockpit and repositioning the radiator.

The purpose of this design is to increase the speed of airflow towards the gap between the rear tire and the diffuser.

Carlos Sainz told Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz: We scanned it and ran it up and down with our setup to see what the new car brings in terms of performance and ability to play with our setup. So far, so good.

Last year's car was a difficult car to drive.

Charles Leclerc added: “SF-24 has so far respected what we expected of her.”

It's a good start, but it means nothing in terms of competitiveness.

It's very early to comment on that.

In terms of drivability, I honestly didn't understand much in last year's test, so it's definitely a step forward.

It's hard to find direction or love when you own a car that's inconsistently balanced from corner to corner.

Not so this year.

But my feeling is that Red Bull remains the reference.

