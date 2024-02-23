Innovative technology boosts mkt's vitality





People walk past the new Shanghai Stock Exchange building on March 29, 2023 in Shanghai. [WANG GANG/FOR CHINA DAILY]

Mainland China's capital market has shown strong vitality, and companies committed to technological innovation, advanced manufacturing and green development are expected to welcome new listing and development opportunities in 2024, mainly due to the implementation of uniform registration. There is. According to a new report published by PwC, a global consulting firm, it is based on the IPO system.

Despite the recent temporary tightening of the pace of IPOs across the country, mainland China remains the leader in IPO funding in global capital markets. According to PwC, IPO opportunities abound for innovative companies that have mastered key core technologies.

The report said the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's move to further lower listing standards for technology companies shows its determination to list innovation-oriented companies in Hong Kong.

U.S. listings of mainland China's innovative technology, media and communications (TMT) companies are likely to recover further in 2024 on the back of signs of easing geopolitical tensions, the paper said.

According to PwC, there were 50 IPOs worldwide by mainland Chinese TMT companies in the second half of last year, down from 66 IPOs recorded in the first half of 2023. It added that the total funding for the 50 listings reached approximately 61.8 billion yuan ($8.6 billion).

According to the report, domestic capital markets are the main listing option for TMT companies in mainland China, with 24% choosing to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market in the second half of 2023, and 32% choosing to list on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. has chosen to be listed on the ChiNext board of directors.

A total of 12 mainland Chinese TMT companies chose to list on the STAR market, raising about 33.9 billion yuan, accounting for 55% of the total funding, while ChiNext had 16 IPOs in the TMT industry, about 137 The company raised 100 million yuan in funding. That's 22 percent of the total.

In addition, eight mainland Chinese TMT companies chose to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange and received approximately 1.5 billion yuan, equivalent to 2% of the total loan amount. In addition, 13 mainland Chinese TMT companies (26% of the total number of companies scheduled for IPO) chose to list in Hong Kong and overseas, receiving 6.8 billion yuan, equivalent to 11% of the total revenue.

Wilson Chow, global TMT industry leader at PwC, said the Beijing Stock Exchange will enter a rapid development phase in 2024, with optimized measures allowing companies to list directly, as well as new listing options for small and medium-sized high-tech companies. said that it would provide.

Last year, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange issued a consultation document on the listing system for specialized technology companies, stating that companies in the early stages of commercialization or those that have not yet completed commercialization will be allowed to apply for listing on the stock exchange. suggested. According to the report, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will continue to attract high-tech companies to list.

PwC China Assurance Partner Emily Liu said the number of mainland Chinese companies listed in the U.S. rebounded last year. Mr. Liu believes that the supportive attitude of the authorities towards overseas listings of eligible private companies and the maturation of regulations regarding the application-based management of Chinese companies' overseas IPOs will pave the way for mainland Chinese TMT companies to seek overseas listings. He added that it would be possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202402/23/WS65d7f0dfa31082fc043b8af1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos