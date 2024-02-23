Self-driving technology company Guident establishes headquarters at Boca Raton Innovation Campus – Robotics & Automation News





Guident, a self-driving vehicle remote control technology company, plans to open its new headquarters at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) in Boca Raton on April 18, 2024, bringing the growing and innovative company to this famous landmark. join the group.

Guident says this opportunity marks an important milestone in the company's growth and expansion strategy.

The Guident office opening event welcomed city officials and business leaders, provided an exclusive preview of the self-driving shuttle monitored by Guident's state-of-the-art Remote Monitoring and Control Center (RMCC), and featured best-in-class video. Masu. Wall displays and visualization systems.

Attendees will have a unique opportunity to witness the future of autonomous transportation first-hand.

Through demonstrations, guests will be able to network within the industry and foster valuable collaborations. Event details will be emailed to registered participants.

At the event, Guident will also demonstrate MiCa, the world's most compact and flexible Level 4 self-driving shuttle, from Auve Tech, an Estonia-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of autonomous transportation systems. .

Auve Tech's MiCa is a breakthrough product in autonomous transportation, offering comprehensive services including autonomous vehicles, integration into diverse environments, and comprehensive fleet management.

By combining the capabilities of the MiCa shuttle with Guident's remote control solutions, this partnership promises to take safety and autonomous driving technology to unprecedented levels.

The new office will enable Guident to expand its RMCC services, reshape the landscape of remote operator capabilities, and establish unprecedented standards for autonomous device monitoring and control.

This advancement increases vehicle safety and availability to unparalleled levels.

Michael Perrett, who oversees BRiC as General Manager of CP Group, said: “We are proud to welcome Guident as our newest tenant and provide them with the space to advance their self-driving vehicle services through a remote monitoring and control center that works with our services.” Commitment to Innovation.

Together, we are reimagining the future and creating an environment where pioneering companies can not only grow, but thrive within our communities.

Harald Braun, Executive Chairman and CEO of Guident, said: The integration of our advanced remote control technology with an innovative self-driving shuttle company represents a significant advancement in improving the safety, reliability and availability of AV fleets across diverse operational design areas.

In addition, Guident will be launching a new web page to coincide with the opening of its new corporate office. Stay tuned for exciting updates after the ribbon cutting event.

You'll probably also like it

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://roboticsandautomationnews.com/2024/02/23/autonomous-vehicle-tech-company-guident-to-establish-headquarters-at-boca-raton-innovation-campus/80181/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos