Why AI laws must ensure safety without hindering innovation

Elaine Gemmell, head of regulatory affairs at InnoScot Health, analyzes where the new EU AI law is beneficial and where flexibility needs to remain.

The EU's landmark agreement on the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) is a welcome move, but we also need to continue to embrace change while ensuring global competitiveness.

The proposed AI law, which has not yet been ratified by member states and is not expected to come into force until at least next year, would be the world's first comprehensive regulation of artificial intelligence, governing the use of technologies such as facial recognition and ChatGPT. It is planned that this law will become a law. .

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said the law, agreed in December, sets out clear rules for the use of AI, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the law was agreed in December. claimed to be a “unique legal framework for the development of trustworthy AI.”

This law applies not only to AI providers and developers in the EU, but also to companies based in other regions, including the UK, if their AI systems impact individuals resident in the EU.

Nevertheless, I believe that this law, which I call a Europe fit for the digital age, must primarily support, rather than hinder, the development of key technologies, while ensuring the safety and rights of end users. I believe it will not happen.

It is good for the EU to take the lead in this important and often controversial area, and this law will provide greater clarity on how it will address potential risks to health, safety and fundamental rights. This should help foster trust and investment.

That means banning single-purpose AI systems that pose unacceptable risks to individuals' fundamental rights, health and safety, or to society. At the same time, so-called high-risk AI systems will also be scrutinized, but could be allowed if their operators comply with strict requirements before they can be brought to market or used.

However, because AI is a rapidly evolving field, including its role in the growth of important and innovative applications in healthcare, the new law will retain an element of fluidity and will be able to respond quickly to new developments as they occur. I think we need to be able to respond to this.

The law must also ensure that the EU remains competitive and that AI companies are not hindered from operating and innovating within the EU.

At this point, it is critical that individuals and organizations that may be affected by AI law begin to consider the details of AI law.

Organizations will need to fully assess the potential strategic and operational implications Although the specifics of this legislation remain unclear for the time being, it is important to seek appropriate advice now to properly prepare for its entry into force. may be wise.

