A hologram begins to shine in the classroom.





Bari Hoffman first learned about holograms during the pandemic, when rapper Diddy beamed a full-body digital version of himself into a 7-foot-tall display box and remotely wished his son a happy birthday. That's when I saw you sing.

While the move made headlines for its quarantine connectivity and expensive technology, Hoffman, a professor in the University of Central Florida's College of Health and Professional Sciences, had other applications in mind.

“Imagine what we can do and what we can do for our students,” said Hoffman, who also serves as clinical associate dean.

most popular stories

most popular

Now, nearly three years later, UCF medical and physical therapy students are observing life-sized virtual patients displayed in large hologram boxes. This technology allows students to go beyond the limitations of a flat computer screen and demonstrate a patient's subtle signs, such as tremors in the hands or rapid tremors in the legs.

Hoffman said many of the full-body images are lost in telemedicine and subtle symptoms are also lost in traditional 2D platforms, as people are used to seeing everyone in a Zoom window. Especially when you think about the illnesses that students need to treat, you have patients who are medically fragile and you can't always bring them to class. We wanted our students to be prepared.

UCF's efforts are part of a gradual expansion of holograms in classrooms. Some institutions are using this technology to bring in lecturers from around the world, while others are training doctors and presenting teaching projects in a new light.

But even with these advances, questions remain about whether this technology will move beyond science fiction movies and into mainstream education.

Holograms for university lectures and telemedicine

Daniel Smalley, a professor of electrical engineering at Brigham Young University in Provo, said that when discussing holograms, most people imagine Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia or other Star Wars characters appearing as tiny digital projections. He says he will.

Star Wars movies and shows have injected holograms into pop culture.

Smalley has been fascinated by holography since middle school, when he stumbled upon its definition in an encyclopedia.

Whenever filmmakers say they're in the future, there's always a person in the air with a light shining on them, which may or may not be called a hologram, Smalley said.

Actual holograms are more complex and involve lasers, optics, and 3D imaging. By common definition, a hologram allows a person to appear in a room at UCF and other institutions, and a hologram is a large, person-sized box seen in front of a class, or on a desk. It will appear inside a small box placed on the .

The goal is to create the feeling of being in the same room as the hologram person or object, an experience known as “coexistence,” but proponents of hologram technology say this can't be achieved with video tools like Zoom. I claim that.

It's not just another digital thing that distracts our minds from the real world. “We're just making real-world communication easier,” said David Nussbaum, his CEO and founder of Proto Inc., one of the leaders in the field of university holograms. He said his company works with about 40 institutions.

Gary Barnett, one of the first European professors to use this technology, wants to use holograms to enable creativity in his students.

Burnett, Professor of Digital Creativity at Loughborough University, said that if they have a project, one student goes out and another comes in and it becomes a demonstration in a magical and engaging way. He says he will be able to show it off.

Hologram technology is used at Loughborough University in the UK

Some scholars have questioned the widespread adoption of holograms. Smalley pointed to the prohibitive costs, pointing out that Proto, for example, sells its 21.5-inch screen, which is meant to sit on a desk instead of a tablet, for $6,900. Some human-sized hologram machines reportedly cost around $60,000.

Proponents argue that, like computers and televisions, costs fall as usage increases. But others point out that this doesn't apply to everyone, with Smalley citing jetpacks as an example.

holograms around the world

Universities around the world are beginning to experiment with holograms. Last year, Mexico's Monterrey Institute of Technology held a joint class using holograms with Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, with Dutch professors lighting up both classrooms. In 2021, the University of Southern California Shoah Foundation launched a project to present 3D biographies of people who witnessed historical events such as the Holocaust. During the 2020 pandemic, the University of Texas at Austin School of Business used hologram technology for interactive video content.

Gallaudet University, the nation's oldest and best-known institution for deaf and hard of hearing students, participated in a demonstration to see how holograms combine with American Sign Language.

Gallaudet University President Roberta J. Cordano will demonstrate sign language in holographic form.

The University of Central Florida uses a live beam feature that allows users to beam a hologram box anywhere in the world. UCF is also building a library of holograms to use as training videos for students and faculty.

Not all uses of holography met with enthusiastic response. Liberty University had to scale back its hologram program. The university originally planned to create a hologram of former president Jerry Falwell Sr. until his family sued for intellectual property infringement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/news/tech-innovation/teaching-learning/2024/02/23/holograms-begin-beaming-classrooms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos