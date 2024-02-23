



TAIPEI, Taiwan – The tech giant faces further criticism over its chatbot, which deals with sensitive topics in China, as Google becomes embroiled in an anti-woke backlash over its AI model Gemini's reluctance to portray white people. facing.

Gemini users said this week that an update to Google Bard failed to generate representative images when asked to create depictions of events such as the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre or the 2019 Hong Kong democracy movement. reported.

On Thursday, X user Yassin, a former Stripe software engineer, posted a screenshot that tells users that Gemini cannot generate an image of a man in Tiananmen Square in 1989, and the prompt shows the way to Tiananmen Square. It was an allusion to the iconic image of demonstrators blocking the movement. Chinese tanks due to security policy.

US conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller also shared a screenshot of X claiming that Gemini was unable to produce a portrait of what happened in Tiananmen Square due to its sensitive and complex historical nature. did.

According to the screenshot shared by Miller, Gemini said it's important to approach this subject with respect and precision, but do the images I produce adequately capture the nuances and gravity of the situation? He said he could not guarantee that.

Some restrictions related to China appear to be beyond the scope of the image.

Kennedy Wong, a doctoral student at the University of California, said many Chinese expressions were deemed illegal or classified by the Chinese government, including “liberating Hong Kong,” “revolution of the times,” and “China is an authoritarian state.” Mr. Gemini refused to translate it into English.

Wong said at X that the AI ​​could not handle the request due to security policies, pointing out that OpenAI's ChatGPT was able to handle the request.

So I asked Gemini (@GoogleAI) to translate the following phrases that are considered sensitive in the People's Republic of China. For some reason, the AI ​​is unable to process your request due to security policies (see screenshot below). @Google pic.twitter.com/b2rDzcfHJZ

Kennedy Wong (@KennedyWongHK) February 20, 2024

The discussion caught the attention of Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at rival company Meta, who said Gemini's coverage of topics related to China raised questions about transparency and censorship.

We need an open source AI foundation model so that a very diverse set of specialized models can be built on top of it. We need free and diverse AI assistants for the same reasons we need a free and diverse press, LeCun said in his X.

They should reflect the diversity of languages, cultures, values, political opinions and interests around the world.

Gemini's distaste for depicting controversial moments in history seems to extend beyond China, but the criteria for what should and should not be shown is unclear.

On Thursday, Al Jazeera requested images from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but was denied because elections are a complex subject with rapidly changing information.

The criticism of Gemini's approach to China adds to an already difficult and embarrassing week for Google.

The California-based tech giant announced Thursday it would temporarily stop Gemini from producing images of people, following backlash over Gemini's apparent reluctance to depict white people.

Google said in a statement that it is aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some historical image-generated depictions and is working to fix the issues.

Google has come under heavy criticism this week over its AI chatbot Gemini [File: Richard Drew/AP]

While various AI models have been criticized for underrepresenting people of color and perpetuating stereotypes, Gemini has created images of 19th-century black and Asian Nazi soldiers and Asian and female American congressmen. It has been criticized for over-modifying, such as generating.

Like OpenAI's rival GPT-4, Gemini was trained on a wide range of data, including audio, images, video, text, and code in multiple languages.

Google's chatbot, which was rebooted and rebranded earlier this month, is widely seen as lagging behind rival GPT-4.

Google did not immediately respond to Al Jazeera's inquiries about China-related content. But it looks like the tech giant is already updating Gemini in real time.

On Thursday, Gemini, while still refusing to produce images of Tiananmen Square or the Hong Kong protests, began providing a longer answer that included suggestions on where to seek more information.

By Friday, the chatbot was generating images of protests immediately upon request.

It's embarrassingly difficult to get Google Gemini to acknowledge the existence of white people pic.twitter.com/4lkhD7p5nR

Dee Dee (@debarghya_das) February 20, 2024

Not everyone agrees with the criticism leveled at Gemini.

Adam Nee, co-editor of the China Naikang newsletter, believes Gemini's cautious approach was the right decision, given the complexity of historical events like Tiananmen Square. he said.

Nee said that while the June 4 crackdown in Tiananmen Square is symbolic, the protests also include weeks of peaceful demonstrations, which are difficult to capture in a single AI image. Ta.

Nee told Al Jazeera that AI images need to take into account both the expression of youthful exuberance and hope, the iron fist that crushes it, and many other worthy themes. The Tiananmen Incident was not all about tanks. Our myopia undermines broader understanding.

