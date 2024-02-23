What can entrepreneurs and governments do together?





Listen to this episode in the player below or subscribe for free on YouTube or your favorite podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audacy, Audible.

Venture capitalist, academic and author Arun Gupta champions a coalition of government, academia and entrepreneurship to solve social problems, highlighting the critical role of technology and data in innovation and restoring trust. doing. In an interview with Governor Carl Smith, Mr. This prompted a shift to discussion.

Show Notes Key takeaways from this episode include:Gupta emphasizes the growing desire among students for mission-oriented work and the need to harness optimism and innovation to solve social problems through government collaboration. I wrote this book to deal with sexuality. This book emphasizes the importance of technology in society. All organizations, including governments, cite statistics on the age distribution of technology workers and the role of data in driving innovation and rebuilding trust between citizens and governments. Mr. Gupta advocates modernizing infrastructure to attract top talent to government and emphasizes the need for cross-sector opportunities. He will discuss the importance of leveraging government data to improve services and users' experiences, and the potential of data-driven approaches to address major societal challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflict. It emphasizes gender. Mr. Gupta encourages a change in the culture of debate that emphasizes facts and data, and collective efforts in building better, safer and more sustainable societies in the face of existential threats. emphasizes the role of Related Links to Books Referenced in Episodes: Used by Editors GPT-4 summarizes episodes in bullet point format to help you create program notes.

Ashley Silver is co-host of the podcast “The Future in Context” and a staff writer for Government Technology, a sister publication of Governings.

Read more stories from Ashley Silver

Paul W. Taylor is senior editor of the e.Republic Editorial and its flagship titles Governance and Government Technology. Contact him at [email protected] or @pwtaylor on Twitter.

Read more stories from Paul W. Taylor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.governing.com/podcasts/future-in-context/what-could-entrepreneurs-and-government-do-together The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos