Google Pay brings QR soundbox to small merchants in India after pilot

Google on Thursday said it plans to roll out SoundPod, a portable speaker designed to instantly verify and notify successful payments, to small merchants across India in the coming months. Google Pay's expansion in India, where the company is one of the leaders in the mobile payments market, comes even as the company is scaling back some of its payments apps in the United States.

The company, which launched a limited trial of SoundPod last year, received positive feedback during testing and helped reduce checkout times for merchants, Ambarish Kenhe, Google Pay vice president of products, said in a blog post. Stated.

Small jukeboxes, colloquially called “soundboxes” in the country, are widespread in India, allowing merchants to find respite and dispute unfair charges when they receive their remuneration. .

Financial services company Paytm currently leads the soundbox market, and PhonePe is also increasingly expanding its range of devices. More than 20 million of his distributors in the country are already using one of these boxes, and industry officials estimate the manufacturing cost to be around $18 to $20. (Incidentally, Paytm is currently “fighting for survival” to survive a regulatory crackdown.)

Soundbox was invented to serve small merchants in India who cannot afford regular POS devices but accept UPI payments. (UPI, the payments network built by the Union of Retail Banks of India, has become the most popular method of transaction for Indians.) The device is now more popular than Visa, Mastercard, and Amex combined. Last year, it attracted the attention of major payment companies. How to leverage their reach.

Over time, it has also evolved into a profitable subscription model, as various players charge subscription fees to sellers. According to one industry insider, the real appeal of SoundBox is that it goes beyond audible alerts and provides valuable insight into seller behavior, making it easier to offer loans based on this data.

Google Pay offers SoundPod at minimal cost. There is a one-time fee of $18 for 1 year or $6.06 per day for 25 days per month. The company says merchants who use SoundPod to process 400 payments in a month will receive $1.50 in cash back.

“Playing a role in India's digital payments story is a matter of deep pride for us and provides valuable lessons about how digital transformation happens in a technologically advanced society, and we are committed to the long-term We remain deeply invested in this effort,'' Google's Kenge added.

TechCrunch earlier reported that Reliance, India's largest company by market capitalization, also started testing a similar device at its campus last year. The company later confirmed the device in its earnings call and said it planned to bring it to market soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/02/22/google-pay-takes-its-qr-sound-box-to-small-merchants-in-india-after-trial-run/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos