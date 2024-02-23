New Google Pixel Fold 2 leak points to redesigned camera





Google Pixel Fold 2 could replace the prominent camera bar with a new square camera bump located in the corner of the device, as shown in a new set of renders shared by reliable leaker OnLeaks, which was shared with Smartprix there is.

Since the launch of the Pixel 6, Google has shipped every Pixel device with a prominent camera bar that stretches across the back of the device. The first generation Pixel Fold is no exception. However, it looks like Google wants to make changes for his Pixel Fold 2. These renders match the leaked images of his Pixel Fold 2 that Android expert Mishaal Rahman shared earlier this month, which also show the absence of the camera bar.

Apart from this design change, renders suggest that the Pixel Fold 2 will come with a larger display. The inner display is now 7.9 inches, up from 7.6 inches on the first generation device, and the cover screen is now 6.4 inches, up from 5.8 inches. The second generation foldable model also seems to be slimmer, measuring 5.27mm thick when unfolded and 10.54mm thick when folded. By comparison, the original Pixel Fold is 5.8 mm thick when unfolded and 12.1 mm thick when folded.

The renders show a hole-punch camera on the inner display, a USB-C port, speaker, grill, microphone, and SIM tray on the bottom of the device, as well as power and volume buttons on the right side. . As Smartprix pointed out, the Pixel Fold 2 will come with up to 16 GB of his LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. You can check out all the leaked renders from his website at Smartprixs.

It's still unclear whether the Pixel Fold 2 will be powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset or an upgraded G4. As Rahman pointed out, if Google decides to include the new G4 chipset in its phones, the planned launch date could be pushed back from May to later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/2/22/24079922/google-pixel-fold-2-leak-design-change The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

