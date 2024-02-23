



Google suspended Gemini's image generation feature after users claimed it was “woke.” “I'm glad Google is stepping up to the plate with AI image generation,” Elon Musk wrote on X. Google announced Thursday that it would be “re-releasing.” An improved version of Gemini will be released soon.

Thank you for registering!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.Download the app

Elon Musk doesn't get along well with Google.

Google on Thursday suspended the image generation feature of its chatbot Gemini after backlash from some users who claimed it was “woke.” People on social media said the AI ​​was consistently producing images of people of color in inaccurate historical contexts.

That night, Musk wrote multiple posts on X criticizing Google.

“I'm glad Google is going all out with AI image generation,” Musk wrote in one of his posts. “Google's crazy racist and anti-civilization program is clear for all to see. That's why,” he wrote.

In a statement released Wednesday, Google said it “is aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some of its depictions of historical image generation.” The company said Gemini “misses the mark” and is “working to improve this type of depiction immediately.”

Google said in a later statement Thursday that it would “re-release an improved version soon.”

Mr. Musk, in particular, is also new to AI games. X's AI, Grok, is a conversational chatbot trained on X's posts, and Musk has vowed to keep it politically neutral.

The Tesla billionaire also went after Gemini's product leader, Jack Kracik.

On Wednesday, Krawczyk said Gemini's image generation capabilities are designed to “reflect our global user base.”

“This insanity is a big part of why Google's AI is so racist and sexist,” Musk wrote on Thursday's X. Krawczyk did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment outside business hours.

I'm exaggerating, of course, but the tragedy is that it's directionally correct.

Also, I'm not bullying Rand. This antics are a big part of why Google's AI is so racist and sexist.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

Earlier Thursday, Musk wrote in X that he ran a Google search on his phone and found that “the top two choices are pro-censorship.”

BI ran two separate searches on Google using the same keywords used by Mr. Musk. For both regular and secret searches, the top results were, in order: “Why censorship matters,” “Why censorship shouldn't be allowed,” and “Why censorship in schools is good.”

This is not the first time Musk has criticized companies for adopting what he says are flawed corporate diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Musk has also criticized other AI companies, including Sam Altman's OpenAI, and supports X's Grok.

A Google representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BI outside of normal business hours.

Feb 23, 3:48pm SGT: This story has been updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-claims-google-ai-insane-and-racist-2024-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos