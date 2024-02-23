Why Google seems to favor big brands and low-quality content





Many believe that Google prioritizes big brands and ranks low-quality content, but many feel that this trend is only getting worse. This may not be a perception issue, but something else going on. Almost everyone has an anecdote about poor quality search results. The possible reasons are actually quite surprising.

Google has shown favoritism in the past

This isn't the first time we've seen a trend in Google's Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) favoring the websites of big brands. In the early days of Google's algorithm, it was clear that sites with a lot of PageRank would rank for virtually anything they wanted.

For example, I remember a web design company that built many websites, created a network of backlinks, and increased their PageRank to amazing levels usually only seen on big corporate sites like IBM. As a result, the two-word keyword phrase Web Design and nearly every other variation, such as Web Design +, ranked. [any state in the USA].

Websites with PageRank 10, the highest level that appears in Google's toolbar, essentially get a free pass in the SERPs, resulting in sites from big brands outperforming more relevant web pages. everyone knew. When Google finally adjusted its algorithm to solve this problem, this went unnoticed.

The point of this anecdote is to point out an example of how Google's algorithm has unintentionally created a bias that favors big brands.

Other algorithmic biases publishers have exploited include:

Top 10 Posts Long Tail “How To” Articles Free Widgets in the Footer with Misspelled Links (College Always Free!) Big Brands and Low Quality Content

Two things have remained constant throughout Google's history.

Low-quality content: Big brands crowd out small independent publishers

Anyone who has ever searched for a recipe knows that the more common the recipe, the lower the quality of the recipe it ranks. If you search for something like cream of chicken soup, the main ingredient in almost every recipe is two cans of chicken soup.

Search for “authentic Mexican tacos” and you'll see recipes using the following ingredients:

Soy sauce Ground beef “Cook Chicken” Taco shell (from the store!) Beer

Not all recipe search results are bad. But some of the common recipes Google ranks are so basic that even a hobo can cook them on a hotplate.

Cookbook author and online recipe blogger Robin Donovan (Instagram) says:

“I think the problem with Google search rankings for recipes these days (post-HCU) is much bigger than that the recipes are too simple.

The biggest problem is that there are tons of Reddit threads and sites with user-created, untested recipes, or scraper sites that steal recipes from hard-working bloggers.

In other words, if you want tested, well-written recipes that you can use to make something delicious, your content won't be “helpful.” ”

Explaining why Google's SERPs are broken

There's no escaping the perception that Google's rankings on various topics always default to big brand websites and low-quality web pages.

It's common for small sites to grow into big brands that dominate the SERPs. But that's the problem, even if the small site grows big, another big brand now dominates the SERPs.

Here are some common explanations for low SERPs:

It's a conspiracy to get more ad clicks. Content itself these days is generally low quality. Google has nothing else to rank for. It's SEO's fault. It's affiliates' fault. Low SERPs mean more ad clicks. Here's why Google is promoting big brands [insert your conspiracy]

what happened?

People love big brands and trash content

A recent Google antitrust case has highlighted the importance of Navboost algorithm signals as a key ranking factor. Navboost is an algorithm that interprets user engagement signals to understand what topics web pages are related to.

The idea of ​​using engagement signals as an indicator of what users expect makes sense. After all, Google is user-centric, and you're the best person to decide what's best for you.

Well, consider that Nirvana's “Smells Like Teen Spilt,” perhaps the biggest and most important song of 1991, didn't make the Billboard Top 100 that year. Michael Bolton and Rod Stewart made the list twice, with Rod Stewart coming in at the top with a song called “Motown Song” (does anyone remember this song?).

Nirvana appeared on the charts the following year…

Knowing that user interaction is a strong ranking signal, my opinion is that Google's search rankings follow a similar pattern related to user bias.

People tend to choose what they know. It's called known bias.

Consumers have a habit of choosing familiar items over unfamiliar items. This preference manifests itself in, for example, product selection in favor of brands.

Behavioral scientist Jason Freha defines familiarity bias as:

“Familiarity bias is a phenomenon in which people tend to prefer familiar choices over unfamiliar ones, even when the unfamiliar options are better. This bias is often caused by cognitive Cognitive ease is the sense of fluency or ease that people experience when processing familiar information. Cognitive ease occurs when a person encounters familiar choices. “They are more likely to experience nuisance, which may make those options seem more appealing.''

I don't think Google makes editorial decisions for certain types of websites, such as brands, except for specific queries (such as health-related).

Google uses many signals for ranking purposes. But Google has a strong focus on users.

I believe that strong user preferences can be a more important influence than the signals of a review system. How else can you explain why Google seems to rank big brand websites with fake reviews higher than honest independent review sites?

It's not that Google's algorithms haven't produced poor search results in the past.

Google's Panda algorithm is designed to remove bias against stereotypical content. The review system is a patch that fixes Google's bias against content that is about reviews but isn't necessarily reviews.

Google has a system to detect low-quality sites that get ranked in their core algorithm, so why are big brands and low-quality content still ranked?

I think the answer is that these are the sites people like to visit, as indicated by user interaction signals.

The big question to ask is whether Google will continue to rank things where user bias or inexperience triggers signals of user satisfaction. Or will Google continue to give users the sugar frosted bonbons they crave?

Should Google choose to rank high-quality content at the risk of users finding it difficult to understand?

Or should publishers give up and focus on producing lowest common denominator works like the biggest pop stars?

