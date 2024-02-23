



Google announced Thursday that it is temporarily suspending Gemini's chatbot functionality. The move comes after social posts revealed that AI tools overcorrect for diversity and create historical images of people of color, including Nazis, America's Founding Fathers, and the Pope. It was done.

Google posted on X that it was already working to address recent issues with Geminis' image generation capabilities (via The New York Times ). While we do this, we will pause human image generation and re-release an improved version soon.

X user @JohnLu0x posted a screenshot of Geminis' results for the prompt “Generate images of German soldiers in 1943.” (The misspelling of SOLDIER was intentional to trick the AI ​​into bypassing content filters and producing images of Nazis that would normally have been blocked.) The results produced include a black man in a Nazi uniform. , Asian, and Indigenous soldiers appear to be shown.

Other social users criticized Gemini for creating an image with a prompt to “generate attractive photos.” [ethnicity] couple. It was successful in spitting out images when using Chinese, Jewish, and South African prompts, but refused to produce results for white people. Your request cannot be accommodated because it may perpetuate harmful stereotypes and prejudices associated with certain ethnicities or skin colors, but Gemini has responded to the latter's request.

John L., who started the backlash, theorizes that Google, while well-intentioned, applied an afterthought solution to a real problem. Their system of adding diversity to the depiction of people is not very smart (historical male roles like the Pope do not take gender into account, historical or national depictions do not take race into account). (Not), the user posted. After the internet's anti-woke brigade latched on to their posts, the users made it clear that they support diverse expression but believe it was a foolish move by Google to fail to do so in a nuanced way. did.

Before suspending Gemini's ability to produce humans, Google wrote that it was immediately working to improve the depiction of the species. Geminis Al's image generation generates a variety of people. This is generally a good thing because people all over the world are using it. But we're missing the point here.

This episode can be seen as a (not-so-subtle) callback to the release of Bard in 2023. Google's original AI chatbot got off to a shaky start after ads for the chatbot (now called X) on Twitter included inaccurate facts about James. Webb Space Telescope.

As Google often does, it rebranded Bard in hopes of getting a fresh start. Along with major performance and feature updates, the company renamed its chatbot to Gemini earlier this month. The company is vying to stay ahead of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, which pose an existential threat to search engines (and by extension, ad revenue). ).

