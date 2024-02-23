Has Google News Bias Moved Further Left: 2022 vs. 2023?





The latest AllSides Google News bias analysis found that 63% of articles published on the news aggregator over a two-week period came from left-leaning media outlets. This is a higher percentage than in 2022, when 61% of Google News articles were from liberal news outlets. In 2023, 6% of articles will come from the right sources. By 2022, it will be just 3%.

In the days leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, AllSides found that the search term “elections” returned no Google News results from media rated as centrist, right-wing, or right-wing. (See AllSides 2022 Google News Bias Analysis here.)

The 2023 analysis looked at 974 articles published during a two-week period in October and November. According to AllSides, the percentage of media featured on the Google News homepage was:

4% Left Rating 59% Lean Left Rating 16% Center Rating 1% Lean Right Rating 5% Right Rating 15% Not rated by AllSides

Google News includes “abortion,” “climate change,” “economy,” “election,” “Biden,” and “immigration.”

For each search term, Lean Left-rated outlets accounted for more than half of the results, except for the term “immigration.” Excluding the term “Biden,” right-wing outlets never accounted for more than 12% of search results for him.

Of the 494 homepage articles analyzed, the top sources were CNN (left-leaning), The New York Times (left-leaning), Reuters (centrist-biased), Fox News (right-leaning), and Yahoo! . News (left-wing bias). All of the top 10 selected sources were rated lean or left, except for Reuters and FOX News.

Read AllSides' full report on Google News Analytics for 2023 here.

Comparative bias analysis of Google News in 2023 and 2022

AllSides' 2022 Google News bias analysis shows that 17% of news organizations on the homepage have a left-wing rating, 44% have a lean-left rating, 25% have a moderate rating, 3% have a right-wing rating, and 11% have no rating. did.

Compared to 2023, stores with a Left rating decreased by approximately 13% and stores with a Lean Left rating increased by 16% (+2% across the Left). Center-rated stores decreased by 10%.

Stores rated Lean Right saw a 1% increase, while stores rated Right saw a 2% increase (+3% overall on the right). Outlets not rated by AllSides increased by 5%. From 2022 to 2023, right-wing and left-wing news organizations increased at roughly the same rate, while centrist news organizations decreased, resulting in a nearly consistent left-leaning trend on the Google News side. I did.

News aggregator bias

AllSides found similar patterns on other news aggregation services, including Bing News, Apple News, NewsBreak, and Yahoo!. News — all of which favors left-leaning news outlets. Just because news is aggregated from different sources doesn't mean you can see the whole picture from different perspectives.

AllSides Media Bias Ratings™ reflect the average judgment of all Americans, not just a panel of insiders. Ratings are determined based on a balance of opinions from experts and the public across the political spectrum to reveal the average judgment of Americans. AllSides uses multiple methodologies to assess bias, including editorial review and the American Blind Bias Survey.

For inquiries regarding this news aggregator's bias analysis, please contact AllSides.

Clare Ashcraft is a bridging and bias specialist at AllSides. She has center bias.

Visual (Lean Left Bias) by Andrew Weinzierl, research and data journalist at AllSides.

Reviewed and edited by Julie Mastrine, Director of Marketing and Media Bias Assessment (Leanright Bias).

