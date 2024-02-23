Reddit signs $60 million deal to let Google train AI models on posts, announces IPO plans





SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Reddit has signed a deal with Google that will allow the company to use posts on the online discussion site to train artificial intelligence models and improve services such as Google Search.

The deal, announced Thursday and worth about $60 million in total, will give Reddit access to Google AI models to improve search and other features on the site. Reddit declined to comment or respond to questions beyond a written statement about the deal.

Separately, the San Francisco-based company announced plans for an initial public offering on Wednesday. Reddit said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it reported revenue of $249.8 million and net income of $18.5 million for the October-December period, its first profit in two years. . The company said it aims to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RDDT.

The partnership with Google is a big step for Reddit, which relies on volunteer moderators to run free-flowing, topic-based discussions. These moderators have publicly protested Reddit's previous decisions, most recently when Reddit announced plans to start charging many third-party apps for access to their content. Blacked out for several days.

The deal with Google does not herald any data-driven changes to Reddit's features, according to people familiar with the matter. This person requested anonymity to speak freely during the SEC-enforced silence period prior to the IPO. Unlike social media sites like TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, Reddit doesn't use an algorithmic process that tries to guess what users will be most interested in watching next. Instead, users can simply search for discussion forums that interest them and join ongoing conversations or start new ones.

The person also said the deal requires Google to follow Reddit's user terms and privacy policy, which also differs from other social media in some ways. For example, when a Reddit user deletes their post or other content, the site removes it everywhere, without leaving ghostly remains in unexpected places. Reddit partners like Google need to do the same to respect the choices users make on Reddit, the person said.

Data sharing arrangements are also very important to Google. Google is keen to have access to human-written material that can be used to train AI models, improving their understanding of the world and their ability to provide better answers to questions in a conversational manner. format.

Google praised Reddit in a news release, calling it an incredibly extensive repository of authentic human conversations and experiences, and the search giant primarily uses Reddit to help people more easily benefit from useful information. He emphasized that the aim is to enable people to

Google has downplayed its interest in using Reddit data to train its AI systems, and instead said that by collecting Reddit information, such as product recommendations and travel advice, through Google products, users highlighted how easy it is to access Reddit information.

The process is described as a content-forward display of Reddit information aimed at benefiting both Google's tools and making it easier for people to participate on Reddit.

