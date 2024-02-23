iOS 17.3: All new features on your iPhone





Apple released iOS 17.3 to the general public in January, more than a month after releasing iOS 17.2 in December. The latest update brings some new features to your iPhone, including stolen device protection, as well as some important bug fixes.

To download the update,[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]Move to[今すぐインストール]Tap and follow the onscreen instructions.

Here's what iOS 17.3 brings to iPhone:

Read more: iPhone fixes with iOS 17.3.1

Stolen device protection

Apple's iOS 17.3 introduces stolen device protection to your iPhone, designed to protect you and your data.

According to CNET's David Lumb, Stolen Device Protection requires users to enter biometric authentication, such as Face ID or Touch ID, multiple times to access some sensitive settings and information, such as Apple ID passwords. This feature uses a new mechanism called security delay when attempting to change these settings.

If you try to change these settings while you're away from a familiar location, such as your home, the Stolen Device Protection feature will require you to enter your biometric information, such as a face scan or fingerprint, twice. Once at first and again after an hour. However, stolen device protection only protects some settings, so you should take steps to protect other information, such as your social media accounts. Although this is an optional security feature, Apple recommends that everyone enable it.

Read more: How to enable stolen device protection on your iPhone

new unity bloom wallpaper

New Unity Bloom wallpaper for iOS 17.3.

Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

In honor of Black History Month, iOS 17.3 brings a new wallpaper to all iPhones called Unity Bloom. According to Apple, the wallpaper will show an outline of the flower and fill in with color when the display is activated.

Apple Music's collaborative playlist is finally here

With iOS 17.3, Apple will offer collaborative playlists to Apple Music subscribers. This feature allows multiple people to edit and control shared playlists on music streaming platforms. You can also use emojis to react to songs in collaborative playlists that others have added. That way, you can immediately let someone know if they liked the songs on your playlist.

Apple announced a collaborative Apple Music playlist at WWDC 2023 in June. This feature was included in some beta versions of iOS 17.2, but was not included in the final release of that update.

Here are the complete release notes for iOS 17.3:

About this update

Stolen device protection

Stolen Device Protection increases the security of your iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions.

Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID to wait an hour and require a successful biometric authentication before performing sensitive operations, such as changing your device passcode or Apple ID password.

lock screen

New Unity wallpapers celebrate Black history and culture in honor of Black History Month.

music

Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to playlists, and anyone can add, rearrange, and delete songs.

Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist.

This update also includes the following improvements:

AirPlay Hotel support allows you to stream content directly to your TV in some hotel rooms.

[設定]of[AppleCare と保証]shows coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID.

Optimized collision detection (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models).

Some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices. For more information about the security content of Apple software updates, visit the following website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

For more information about iOS 17, check out What's in iOS 17.4 and What's in iOS 17.2. Also check out our iOS 17 cheat sheet.

