Elon Musk attacks Google Search as backlash against AI diversity grows

Elon Musk on Friday expanded his attack on the tech giant by taking aim at Google Search after claiming the company's AI business is biased and racist, expanding his attack on the now-suspended Gemini Diversity Campaign. Amid intense backlash, the company fueled conspiracy theories that it was trying to rig the 2024 election. AI image generator.

Elon Musk criticized Google's search and AI products as biased after Gemini went offline… [+] Inaccurate image.

The problem is not just with Google Gemini, but with its Google search, Musk said in a post on X, hours after the company suspended the creation of images of people by its latest artificial intelligence model, Gemini.

Musk accused Google of going too far with AI image generation after it was discovered that its Gemini tool was creating misleading historical images that displayed different genders and ethnicities in historically inaccurate contexts. Stated.

The errors Google claimed stemmed from the company's efforts to address bias, improve representation, and reflect its global user base in the output of its models, and the tech giant's insane racist actions. Musk argued that he was exposing an anti-civilizational program, repeating a metaphor that could awaken a commitment to diversity. Destroy Western culture and civilization.

Musk also reposted content claiming that Google has done great damage to Western civilization, sharing Sequoia partner Sean Maguire's concerns that Gemini is the tip of the iceberg and meeting diversity. He said he has heard many stories about the company discriminating against white men because of this. quota.

The billionaire also said he was concerned about the reports, which have fueled the flames of conspiracy theorists who claim Google is heavily biased against Republicans and is rigging the 2024 election. did.

Google did not immediately respond to Forbes' request for comment.

In response to a post highlighting Google's racial education program, Musk said on X that companies that say “don't be evil” are almost guaranteed to become evil. For years, Google included the phrase “Don't be evil” in its Code of Corporate Conduct and had it as its famous corporate motto, until it was quietly scrapped in 2018. As part of the reorganization, it was rewritten to “do the right thing.” (DEI) efforts have been the focus of Mr. Musk's complaints in recent months, with Mr. Musk recently criticizing CEO Bob Iger against Disney, saying that the company's policies are being enforced by Disney's DEI Gestapo. He claimed that Musk, along with several billionaires and business leaders like Bill Ackman, have argued that DEI efforts discriminate against white men and harm businesses. Mark Cuban, the billionaire co-owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, disagrees, and there is no widely accepted evidence that the initiative will harm businesses.

We estimate Musk's net worth to be $207.5 billion, making him the second richest person in the world. He leads French luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault, who is worth an estimated $229.7 billion, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is worth an estimated $195.6 billion. A significant portion of Mr. Musk's wealth comes from a group of companies he co-founded and runs, particularly electric car maker Tesla, rocket company SpaceX, and brain implant venture Neuralink.

Mr. Musk is no stranger to AI, and like his social media platform X, he has sought to position his venture as less woke and more politically neutral than its rivals. Last year, he launched his own AI startup to counter the increasing use of AI by technology companies such as OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft, and to capitalize on society's growing interest in AI products such as ChatGPT and his Midjourney. He launched xAI. His first product, a rebellious chatbot called Grok, is positioned as a direct replacement for ChatGPT. ChatGPT is made by OpenAI, a company he co-founded as a non-profit venture. Musk has since left the company and publicly feuded with co-founder and CEO Sam Altman over his decision to abandon its original nonprofit model.

This issue is a big part of why Google's AI is so racist and sexist, Musk said after old posts from Google product director Jack Kracik were unearthed online. , wrote to X. Krawczyk is involved in the Gemini Image Generation Project, and Musk said his past posts acknowledging white privilege and racism in America were a sign that the Gemini project was headed in the wrong direction. insisted. The real Silicon Valley is crazier than the show, says Musk, who compares the people running Google's image generation company to those on the hit HBO comedy “Silicon Valley.” spoke in response.

