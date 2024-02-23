Amazing new features in iOS 17.4iPhone will be removed soon





iOS 17.4 brings a ton of amazing new iPhone features and big changes to the App Store. [+] iOS ecosystem compliant with EU regulations.

Getty Images

Apple's iOS 17.4 update is coming soon, with iPhone upgrades expected to arrive in the coming weeks. If iOS 17.4 is released, it will be worth the wait. That's because iOS 17.4 not only comes with a ton of great new features for iPhone, but it also brings major changes to the App Store and iOS ecosystem to align with EU regulations.

On February 20th, Apple released iOS 17.4 Beta 4, revealing even more great new features for the iPhone. So what's new in iOS 17.4?

iOS 17.4 includes major security upgrades for iMessage

With about a week left until the release of iOS 17.4, a new iMessage upgrade has arrived that significantly enhances the security and privacy of your iPhone. The iOS 17.4 update will add post-quantum cryptography protocol PQ3 to his iMessage on his iPhone, iPad, and Mac, essentially protecting the device from future attacks, says his Forbes colleague. Written by Zak Doffman.

PQ3 has breach-resistant encryption and extensive protection against even the most sophisticated quantum attacks, making it the first messaging protocol to reach so-called Level 3 security and surpassing other widely deployed protocols. It offers more protocol protections than any messaging app, Apple said in a blog overview of iOS. 17.4 Move.

According to Apple, PQ3 has the strongest security properties of any large-scale messaging protocol in the world.

Apple calls the iMessage upgrade the most significant encryption security upgrade in iMessage history.

With the iOS 17.4 update, Apple is staying ahead of the threat of quantum-based attacks with its secure messaging app Signal. Quantum-based attacks could become a reality in the next 15 years, not to mention increasing attempts by governments to break end-to-end encryption.

This is a bold move and impressive on Apple's part. Even if today's defenses against tomorrow's threats sound like science fiction to him, you're never alone, Doffman writes. But in a world where nation-state actors exist and content is protected, at some point that risk will become a reality.

iOS 17.4 improves stolen device protection

In iOS 17.3, Apple introduced stolen device protection. This is a new feature that can stop thieves who can steal your iPhone from getting your data. Stolen Device Protection puts safeguards in place that ensure your iPhone can only be opened using biometric authentication, such as Face ID or Touch ID.

Additionally, if you try to change important settings, including your Apple ID, when you're away from home or a familiar location, there will be a delay of several hours. In iOS 17.4, Apple takes this a step further and adds a setting that always requires him to wait an hour, regardless of location. It's a welcome addition to an already very useful iPhone feature.

iOS 17.4 includes security fixes

Big iPhone updates tend to include a large list of iPhone security fixes, and iOS 17.4 is certainly no different. And the fix could be significant, judging by iOS 17.3, which includes an emergency patch for an already exploited iPhone flaw. When iOS 17.4 arrives, you may need to manually upgrade it right away to keep your iPhone safe, so we recommend checking out our Forbes page for more information.

Other new features in iOS 17.4

Apple's iOS 17.4 is one of the biggest iPhone updates in years, and even more so if you're based in the EU. This is because iOS 17.4 adds app sideloading and removes support for iPhone home screen web apps.

According to MacRumors, iOS 17.4 also brings a new feature for iPhone 15 users to check their battery health.

Meanwhile, Apple's iOS 17.4 will add a “Listen Now” tab to Apple Music, and the Podcasts app will now offer transcripts.

And of course, iOS 17.4 includes new emojis like an edible brown mushroom and a broken chain, as well as a head nodding “yes” and a face shaking “no.”

So when will iOS 17.4 arrive? Apple has until March 6 to roll out the update to meet the EU change deadline, but it's unlikely to arrive next week. My guess is that iOS 17.4 will be released on Monday, March 4th or Tuesday, March 5th.

With the arrival of iOS 17.4, iPhone[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]iOS 17.4 is displayed. Please check back on our Forbes page or follow us using the blue button at the top to stay updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/kateoflahertyuk/2024/02/23/ios-174-stunning-new-iphone-features-are-about-to-drop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos