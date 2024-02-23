Instagram Investigation – New York Times





Evidence has been mounting in recent years that smartphones have a negative impact on children's mental health.

Feelings of loneliness and sadness began to rise more than a decade ago, around the same time that smartphones and social media became popular. Over the same timeline, the amount of time teens spend in in-person interactions has decreased. So is their sleeping hours.

Academic research points in a similar direction. Many studies have found a correlation between the amount of time teenagers, especially girls, spend on their smartphones and their likelihood of becoming depressed and having low self-esteem. A study last year found a significant relationship between the age at which people first owned a smartphone and their mental health as young adults.

There is still much that researchers don't understand about digital technology, and some use of smartphones is clearly necessary and healthy. But the notion that smartphones are overall beneficial or harmless for mental health, as sometimes asserted by technology executives, appears much weaker than it once was.

My colleagues Jennifer Valentino DeVries and Michael H. Keller have published new research on the extremes of the problems that social media can cause for children. Their article examines Instagram accounts run by parents for their young daughters, often with the hope of turning them into influencers or models. Many of these accounts have attracted followings from men who have admitted to being sexually attracted to children on other platforms.

Jennifer and Michael write:

Thousands of accounts investigated by The Times provide alarming insight into how social media is reshaping childhoods, especially for girls, through direct parental encouragement and involvement. . Some parents are the driving force behind selling photos, exclusive chat sessions, and even girls in leotards and cheer outfits to mostly anonymous followers. The most devoted customers spend thousands of dollars nurturing relationships with minors.

Interactions with men open the door to abuse. Some people try to flatter, bully, or threaten the girl or her parents in order to get a more racist image. The Times monitored separate conversations on the messaging app Telegram, where men openly fantasized about sexually abusing the children they follow on Instagram, and the images were easily available. He praised the platform.

Apparently, many parents post photos of their young children in a harmless way to keep family and friends up to date. However, Jennifer and Michaels' article attempts to focus on these cases by examining only accounts that have at least 500 followers and have posted multiple images of children in skin-tight clothing. avoided.

Take-out

Key points of the article:

Some kids charge monthly subscription fees for their images and earn six-figure incomes.

One parent said, “If I could go back with the wisdom and knowledge I have now, I would never go back.'' I have foolishly and cowardly fed a horde of monsters, and I regret it greatly.

The Times found men using their children's Instagram pages to fulfill their fantasies, exchanging information about parents who would be willing to sell private image sets.

An internal investigation by Meta, the parent company of Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook and Instagram, found that 500,000 Instagram children's accounts engaged in inappropriate interactions each day, court records show. .

Despite receiving multiple reports of worrying behavior from parents, Mehta took no action. Instead, the company sometimes restricted parents who tried to block large numbers of followers. A former Meta employee said the company is overwhelmed by the problem, even though it has known about it for years.

A Meta spokesperson disputed suggestions that the company's safety and security efforts were underfunded, saying the company's 40,000 employees were working on them. He also said Meta reports more images of suspected child abuse to authorities each year than any other company.

The Bible says, “The wealth of the wicked is stored up for the righteous,” said the owner of a small clothing company that uses young influencers for online marketing. So sometimes you have to take advantage of the things of this world to get you where you need to be, as long as it doesn't hurt anyone.

You can read the survey results here.

Latest News Sarabama IVF Judgment

Leap Day Love: For couples who don't value anniversaries, a February 29th wedding is an attractive proposition.

Rise and fall: Louise Blouin rose to the top of society and made a name for herself as a mogul in the art world. She appeared in bankruptcy court this month.

Voices in the blue: A rare experiment suggests how baleen whales sing.

A life lived: Born with HIV, Hydeia Broadbent was six years old when she began speaking on television about the fight against the virus, with the aim of educating the public. She died at the age of 39.

sports

Exposure: There is growing dissatisfaction in MLB over this season's uniforms, especially the fact that some pants are see-through.

New York Mets: Kodai Chiga will miss the start of the season due to shoulder strain.

NFL: The Kansas City Chiefs have signed punter Matt Arraiza. Matt Arraiza has not played in the league since a 2022 lawsuit in which he was accused of sexual assault. No charges were filed.

Childhood team: Billionaire bought a stake in Manchester United. Now he has to fix it.

Soccer: Former Barcelona and Brazil national team star Dani Alves has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for sexual assault.

art and ideas

Private podcasts: Voice memos are becoming a popular way to talk to friends, especially among young people. They are also deeply divisive. Iris Mines, 29, says that if she has to listen to a song that is longer than a minute, it distracts her and she stops listening, and she often uses it to record while listening. He added that he was taking notes.

Etiquette expert Elaine Swan said voice notes should only be used in situations where tone but not conversation is needed, such as apologies. Exercise self-control, she said. Don't interfere in someone's life with long voice notes.

